UGG Debuts Icon-Impact Collection For Autumn/Winter 2021

BRAND CONTINUES ITS 'FEEL GOOD' JOURNEY WITH INNOVATIONS THAT TURN RECLAIMED WOOL & WASTE INTO NEW MATERIALS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As believers that responsible fashion isn't a fad, but the future, Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) continues creating quality products built to last and innovating to reduce their environmental impact. The new Icon-Impact Collection is the latest step in this journey.

Because waste in product supply chains is a challenge for the industry, UGG® seeks to minimize it whenever possible. For Autumn/Winter 2021, the brand has developed two innovations that turn reclaimed wool waste into new materials as a part of the collection. Wool is the brand's most iconic and most-used fiber, and UGG® is on a mission to make it more sustainable with UGGplush™ and UGGcycle™ – materials that are soft on you, and softer on the planet.

Showcasing these innovations, Icon-Impact also incorporates renewable sugarcane and recycled PET, diverting over 350,000 plastic bottles from landfill – that's the equivalent of two to three bottles in each pair of shoes.

The Icon-Impact Collection features three styles which adapt the iconic look and feel of UGG®: the Fluff Sugar Cross Slide, Fuzz Sugar Slide, and Classic Sugar Ultra Mini.

With the creation of these new styles, UGG® is laser-focused on four key sustainable components.

  • RECLAIMED WOOL.
    The brand's UGGplush™ and UGGcycle™ innovations are made with reclaimed wool, which comprises over 98% of its overall wool usage and requires less water, energy, and carbon emissions compared to virgin wool. "Reclaimed" means that the brand is giving new life and purpose to a material that might otherwise go to waste – in doing so, UGG® has saved 134 million MJ of energy, 11.9 billion gallons of water, and 134 million pounds of CO2 when compared to finished virgin market wool.

  • SUGARSOLE™ FOAM.
    A renewable resource, sugarcane is swift-growing and rainwater-nourished. The sugarcane in the brand's signature SugarSole™ foam allows it to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels by replacing petroleum-based ethylene. The sweet crop absorbs 1.6 pounds of CO2 for every pound of ethylene replaced.

  • REPURPOSED PLASTIC.
    A new purpose for plastic, this collection uses durable RPET from recycled plastic bottles. At least two PET bottles go into each pair of shoes – diverting over 350,000 plastic bottles from landfill in total.

  • CARBON-NEUTRAL.
    Thoughtfully designed with the brand's environmental footprint in mind, UGG® uses low-impact materials with offsets for the small amount of emissions they create – making the materials carbon neutral.

The latest update in the brand's ongoing FEEL GOOD initiative, the Icon-Impact Collection—which is available now at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select retailers nationwide—is just one way UGG® is working to make positive strides for the planet. To maximize the brand's positive impact, UGG® will partner with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for each purchase from the Icon-Impact Collection at select UGG® retail stores and UGG.com* in the United States, Canada, Denmark and Vietnam.

For more information on the brand's sustainability mission, please visit FEELGOODFUTURE.UGG.COM.

*Applicable only to North America and Europe UGG® retail stores and UGG.com; through the program, UGG® will plant a maximum of 102,327 trees beginning September 2021.

About UGG®
Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelGood

About FEEL.
Launched in Autumn/Winter 2020, FEEL. is a product and brand truth—uniquely ownable by UGG®. It will be the unifying theme within which we execute brand stories and creative each season.

Press Contact:
UGG®
Matty Magnin
PR Manager
Office: (212) 247-8552 x2772
Mobile: (917) 842-2391
matthew.magnin@deckers.com
ugg@therightnow.co

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ugg-debuts-icon-impact-collection-for-autumnwinter-2021-301388879.html

SOURCE UGG

