UGG Debuts Icon-Impact Collection For Autumn/Winter 2021

BRAND CONTINUES ITS 'FEEL GOOD' JOURNEY WITH INNOVATIONS THAT TURN RECLAIMED WOOL & WASTE INTO NEW MATERIALS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As believers that responsible fashion isn't a fad, but the future, Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) continues creating quality products built to last and innovating to reduce their environmental impact. The new Icon-Impact Collection is the latest step in this journey.

UGG FEEL GOOD / ICON-IMPACT COLLECTION

Because waste in product supply chains is a challenge for the industry, UGG® seeks to minimize it whenever possible. For Autumn/Winter 2021, the brand has developed two innovations that turn reclaimed wool waste into new materials as a part of the collection. Wool is the brand's most iconic and most-used fiber, and UGG® is on a mission to make it more sustainable with UGGplush™ and UGGcycle™ – materials that are soft on you, and softer on the planet.

Showcasing these innovations, Icon-Impact also incorporates renewable sugarcane and recycled PET, diverting over 350,000 plastic bottles from landfill – that's the equivalent of two to three bottles in each pair of shoes.

The Icon-Impact Collection features three styles which adapt the iconic look and feel of UGG®: the Fluff Sugar Cross Slide, Fuzz Sugar Slide, and Classic Sugar Ultra Mini.

With the creation of these new styles, UGG® is laser-focused on four key sustainable components.

RECLAIMED WOOL.

The brand's UGGplush™ and UGGcycle™ innovations are made with reclaimed wool, which comprises over 98% of its overall wool usage and requires less water, energy, and carbon emissions compared to virgin wool. "Reclaimed" means that the brand is giving new life and purpose to a material that might otherwise go to waste – in doing so, UGG® has saved 134 million MJ of energy, 11.9 billion gallons of water, and 134 million pounds of CO 2 when compared to finished virgin market wool.

SUGARSOLE™ FOAM.

A renewable resource, sugarcane is swift-growing and rainwater-nourished. The sugarcane in the brand's signature SugarSole™ foam allows it to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels by replacing petroleum-based ethylene. The sweet crop absorbs 1.6 pounds of CO 2 for every pound of ethylene replaced.

REPURPOSED PLASTIC.

A new purpose for plastic, this collection uses durable RPET from recycled plastic bottles. At least two PET bottles go into each pair of shoes – diverting over 350,000 plastic bottles from landfill in total.

CARBON-NEUTRAL.

Thoughtfully designed with the brand's environmental footprint in mind, UGG® uses low-impact materials with offsets for the small amount of emissions they create – making the materials carbon neutral.

The latest update in the brand's ongoing FEEL GOOD initiative, the Icon-Impact Collection—which is available now at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select retailers nationwide—is just one way UGG® is working to make positive strides for the planet. To maximize the brand's positive impact, UGG® will partner with One Tree Planted to plant one tree for each purchase from the Icon-Impact Collection at select UGG® retail stores and UGG.com* in the United States, Canada, Denmark and Vietnam.

For more information on the brand's sustainability mission, please visit FEELGOODFUTURE.UGG.COM.

*Applicable only to North America and Europe UGG® retail stores and UGG.com; through the program, UGG® will plant a maximum of 102,327 trees beginning September 2021.

