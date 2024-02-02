UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2024

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the UGI Corporation’s Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tameka Morris, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tameka Morris: Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings call. With me today are Mario Longhi, Interim President and CEO; Sean O'Brien, CFO; and Bob Beard, COO. On today's call we will discuss our near-term priorities and financial results for the quarter before concluding with a question and answer session. Before we begin, let me remind you that our comments today include certain forward-looking statements, which management believes to be reasonable as of today's date only. Actual results may differ significantly, because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Please read our earnings release and our most recent annual and quarterly reports for an extensive list of factors that could affect results.

We assume no duties to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that are different from expectations. We will also describe our business using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are available within our presentation. Now, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Mario.

Mario Longhi: Thank you, Tameka, and good morning, everyone. As I have been engaging with our people at all levels of the organization, a key objective of these interactions has been to better understand our culture, strengths, and improvements needed for greater financial performance. Now, what is evident from my time on the board and engagement with the organization is that the fundamentals of our core business are solid. In Pennsylvania and West Virginia, we operate attractive, regulated utilities business that deliver over 10% return on equity in aggregate. These businesses provide earnings, stability, and growth due to continued customer additions, the long runway of opportunities to replace aging infrastructure and reduced weather sensitivity due to a weather normalization rider.

At the Midstream & Marketing segment, we continue to optimize our portfolio and benefit from earnings reliability given the significant proportion of fee-based contracts. This business serves, yes, in electric utilities, including our own UGI utilities and many top-tier customers in the mid-Atlantic region. As I move to UGI International, there is no doubt that the propane distribution business has and continues to provide attractive free cash flow which helps to meet capital needs and paying the dividends. While there is some weather sensitivity in regulatory considerations, the business has strong market share in key countries and great brand recognition. Now, our final segment, Americas, has experienced several challenges over the past few years.

They have affected Volumes and ultimately earnings. While efforts were made in the past to address performance, it is evident that there needs to be a renewed focus on execution. As a result, we are examining the operating model and business processes to determine the adjustment that is needed along with disciplined execution to effect a positive change in the overall performance. And this takes me to our key near-term priorities as we embark on the journey to better position UGI for the long-term. We're taking actions that should realign our cost base to the underlying business performance and enable us to become more cost-competitive in a sustainable manner, as well as allocating capital to segments that have a solid track record of providing attractive returns.

These actions, along with other prudent measures, will allow us to strengthen the balance sheet, improve our credit metrics, and evolve into an organization with more financial flexibility to capitalize on future opportunities. We have a dedicated team of employees who are instrumental in accomplishing these goals in advancing UGI. Going forward, it is crucial that we operate as a unified and collaborative organization, one that is customer-centric and with a high-performing culture. With that, I will share some of our key highlights for the quarter before handing the call to Sean, who will cover the financial results in more details. For the quarter, UGI delivered a justice EPS of $1.20 in comparison to $1.14 in the prior year. These results reflect the strong performance of UGI International and the natural gas businesses and underscores our commitment to our customers, shareholders, and employees.

As the team previously anticipated and discussed on the year-end earnings call, AmeriGas experienced a decline in its year-over-year financial results. Also of note during the quarter, our regulated utilities continue to deploy capital, primarily in infrastructure replacement and betterment, and added more than 3,500 new residential heating and commercial customers. In December, we received approval of the gas freight case for Mountaineer, which went into effect on January 1. As a part of the settlement, we were also pleased to receive approval of a weathered normalization rider with a 2% debt benefit from October 1, 2024. This rider normalizes revenue and customer bills when weather deviates from normal by more than 2%. And finally, during the quarter, we completed the sale of several energy marketing portfolios in France and Netherlands, further progressing on our objective to exit the non-core energy marketing business.

With the action statement since January, 2022, we have reduced our customer supply locations by over 97%, thereby significantly reducing our exposure. And with that, I'll hand the call over to Sean.

Sean O'Brien : Thanks, Mario, and good morning. As Mario mentioned, for the fiscal 2024 first quarter, UGI delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $1.20, $0.06 over the prior year period. The Utility segment was up $0.02 benefits from the weather normalization rider and higher base rates offset the impact of warmer weather and slightly higher operating expenses. Midstream and marketing was up $0.08 due to lower income taxes, partially associated with an increase in investment tax credits. UGI International was up $0.18 with a continued exit from the non-core energy marketing business and increased total margins from the LPG business. AmeriGas was down $0.16 as the business continued to deal with lower volumes and increased investment in operations.

Lastly, Corporate & Other was down $0.06 due to higher interest, expense, and income taxes. Now, turning to the next slide, I'll now walk you through the key drivers for each reportable segment when compared to the prior year. Starting with the Utility segment, our regulated utilities delivered even of $135 million, up $7 million over the prior year period. Despite significantly warmer weather, the business benefited from the weather normalization rider that was implemented at the end of October, 2022. Utilities realized an increase of $9 million in total margins due to higher gas base rates in Pennsylvania, incremental benefits from the disc and IRA programs, as well as continued customer growth. Electric margins were comparable with the prior period as higher base rates from the recently settled rate case all set the impact of the warmer weather.

Operating and administrative expenses were down 3 million, largely due to lower contract labor cost and personnel related expenses. Next, Midstream & Marketing reported EBITDA of $102 million in comparison to $107 million in the prior year. Total margin was flat year-over-year as higher margins from the natural gas marketing activities offset the effect of the warmer weather and lower margins from renewable energy activities. The segment realized lower margins from renewable energy largely due to the timing of rent sales when compared to the prior year. Operating and administrative expenses were up $2 million, primarily due to the recovery of an uncollectible account in the prior year. At UGI International [EBIT] was $117 million, up $51 million on a year over year basis.

LPG volumes were up 4% due to increased natural gas to LPG conversions and weather that was slightly colder than the prior year. Total margin was up $64 million as we realized year over year benefits from the continued exit of the non-core energy marketing business, increased LPG unit margins, and the impact of higher LPG volumes. Total margin was also impacted by the translation effect of stronger foreign currencies amounting to approximately $15 million. Next, while operating and administrative expenses were down on a constant currency basis due to lower personnel and maintenance costs, this was fully offset by the translation effect of the stronger foreign currencies. Lastly, UGI International realized a $7 million decline in other income, largely due to lower foreign currency translation gains.

Lastly, at AmeriGas, EBIT was down $39 million on a year-over-year basis. Total margin was down $34 million, largely due to a 13% decline in LPG volumes. This volume decline was primarily a result of customer attrition and warmer weather. Operating and administrative expenses were up $8 million, largely due to higher employee-related costs as the business increased its delivery capacity and vehicle expenses. The business also realized a $3 million increase in other income, largely attributable to gains from asset sales. Moving to liquidity, at the end of the quarter, UGI had available liquidity of 1.5 billion, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity on our revolving credit facilities. As we've shared with you over the past several months, we are focused on strengthening the balance sheet.

This is an important near-term focus, particularly at AmeriGas, where we expect to further reduce debt and provide more buffer on the credit metrics. And now I'll hand the call back over to Mario.

Mario Longhi: Thanks, Sean. To summarize, we had a strong start to the year, which was in line with our expectation. The team is focused on the near-term priorities that I mentioned earlier, while also continue to execute on the strategic review. While there are no new updates at this time, we are in the latter stages of the review and anticipate providing additional information by the Q2 earnings call. Lastly, our actions are intended to address the business performance, continue returning value to shareholders through dividends and strengthen the balance sheet, which should provide financial flexibility and enable value creation in the years to come. With that, I'll turn the call back to our operator to open the line for questions.

