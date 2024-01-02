Ugly Donuts, a bocce bistro and a coding school: North Jersey's new business openings

NorthJersey.com wants to keep you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns.

So we're regularly providing roundups of these new businesses. Some can keep you fed, others can keep you entertained, and still others are dedicated to helping you look your best. Below is a list of businesses that recently opened or are coming soon.

Are you opening a new business in North Jersey? Get the word out to your neighbors as soon as possible. Send us your information and photos and we will try to add them to our next new-business roundup

We're also interested in reporting business closings. Have a tip? Contact Business Reporter Daniel Munoz at munozd@northjersey.com, or 201-270-9870.

Meat Moot, Paterson

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Halal beef and lamb slow-cooked served with 14 sauces, seven appetizers and salads.

WHERE: 1068 Main St., Paterson; 646-804-8818; hq@meatmoot.com.tr and meatmoot.com.tr/branches/new-jersey-branch.

WHEN: The store opened Oct. 6. Hours are noon to midnight, seven days a week.

Pinstripes, Garden State Plaza, Paramus

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: An Italian-American bistro chain that includes areas where guests can bowl or play bocce. It offers catering, private events, takeout and delivery.

WHERE: Garden State Plaza mall at 1 Garden State Plaza Parkway, Paramus; pinstripes.com/paramus.

WHEN: Opening is expected in January.

Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs, American Dream, East Rutherford

Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs at American Dream

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Made-to-order doughnuts and Korean corn dogs along with specialty drinks. It offers different flavor fillings for doughnuts that can be paired with homemade whipped creams. It also offers corn dogs with various fillings and toppings ranging from Premium Pizza to La Mexicana, The Guac and Classic American.

WHERE: American Dream mall, Court A, Level 2, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford; uglydonutsncorndogs.com.

WHEN: The store opened Dec. 22. Its hours are the same as the mall's — generally 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Story continues

theCoderSchool, Ridgewood

theCoderSchool

WHAT YOU'LL FIND: An after-school program offering coding lessons and interactive activities for students. Classes are available for ages 7 and up. In-person and virtual learning is available.

WHERE: 7 W. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood; ridgewood@thecoderschool.com and thecoderschool.com/locations/ridgewood.

WHEN: Opening is slated for Jan. 27.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ugly Donuts, bocce bistro, coding school: New North Jersey businesses