U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,303.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,365.75
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.40
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    -0.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,075.81
    -1,701.16 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.49
    -41.22 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.09
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

UGN Wows Crypto Investors with Its Avant-garde Investing Mechanism

United Global Network Limited
·4 min read

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Global Network (UGN) is targeting the global crypto assets market in 2021. It has improved on its current arsenal with avant-garde investing mechanism and looks set for a higher market share ratio in the fast growing crypto arena in the coming years.

According to internal sources from UGN, the last 2 years were spent focusing on massive capital accumulation and intensive technological research development. The hard work has paid off and it is receiving increasing support from various international financial consortia as well as finance professionals. With the acclaims received, UGN is now well-equipped to step out of the European Region and venture globally, with the Asia Pacific Region its priority.

United Global Network Limited (UGN), registered in July 2016, is a company specializing in crypto digital currency trading, consulting and asset management. It also specializes in blockchain and decentralized technology-related businesses and has more than 20 years of financial technology experience. UGN looks to use its experience and knowledge in the field of blockchain and crypto digital currency to create a high-yield, low-risk, safe and controllable, win-win digital investment and wealth management platform for all its investors.

The reason why UGN is getting so much attention and positive reviews from crypto investors in Europe is the fact that it possesses a unique investment philosophy and offers a "Portfolio Balancing Strategy" to manage crypto investment risks. As most crypto investors will testify, the crypto market is highly volatile and susceptible to high profits or huge losses. UGN's Portfolio Balancing Strategy however gives a diversified exposure to crypto and automatically rebalances based on real-time market conditions. With an integrated combinations of low to high risk activities with various frequencies for opportunities, the strategy gives investors the flexibility of capitalizing on different market situations.

As illustrated by the above picture, the "Portfolio Balancing Strategy" is made up of 3 core crypto financing elements, namely: "Crypto Trading", "Seed Finance" and "Crypto Staking". Since the key to the strategy lies in diversification and balancing, each element produces different level of frequency, risk and returns on investment. By combining the 3 elements, UGN is able to generate risk adjusted returns for its clients that outperforms the majority of traditional funds in the market.

UGN's "Crypto Trading" is the perfect combination of UGN AI Trading Technology and the Million Dollars Club Traders. The UGN AI trading bot was created in-house and can monitor market trends and accurately place orders 24 hours a day. The professional traders are rigorously selected and have wealth of trading experiences. They also belong to the Million Dollars Club, having accumulated more than one million U.S. dollars profits in the field of cryptocurrency trading.

The "Seed Finance" strategy is designed to snap up the initial tokens of high-quality ICOs, IDOs and IEOs. The key to this strategy lies in the performance of UGN's two core teams; the senior investigation team is responsible for in-depth knowledge of multiple projects, such as studying the ICO project management team and evaluating project white papers. The prerequisite team is responsible for managing exclusive first-hand resources, tens of thousands of pre-sale platform memberships, tens of thousands of complete KYC and crypto wallets, etc., so that the company can make large-scale purchases under limited circumstances.

"Crypto Staking" is a form of mortgage mining under the POS (Proof of Stake) mechanism, which is unique to the blockchain network using the POS mechanism. In POS or similar POS mechanisms, UGN earns cryptocurrency by collateralizing the crypto assets. The rate of return is calculated based on the currency, and the size of the rate of return depends on the inflation model of the crypto assets. UGN's current staking holdings include Ethereum 2, Binance Coin, Akash Network, Raydium, Decentral Games and Filecoin.

As a result of UGN's innovative approach, it has gained a large number of followers around Europe and is currently regarded as one of the leading crypto investment firm in the market of crypto assets management. With an anticipated strong market performance for the industry in 2021, UGN's management states that UGN will continue to innovate and will satisfy not only the clients' need for crypto asset management, but also continuing in its pursuit to be a global leader in the crypto assets management industry. In the new era of Crypto Finance, UGN looks to be the benchmark for other aspiring crypto investment firm to follow!

Media Contact

Company Name: United Global Network Limited

Contact Person: Jessica Koo

Email: media@newuglobal.com

Tele: +852 5485 7744

Website: https://newuglobal.com/


SOURCE: United Global Network Limited


Recommended Stories

  • State of Crypto: The Latest on Congress’s Crypto Tax Provision

    It's still unclear whether Congress will adopt any amendments.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Stocks, Futures Steady; China Tech Rebound Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. futures were steady as a rebound in Chinese technology shares stalled and markets settled into a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole policy symposium later this week. The Stoxx Europe 600 index posted a modest gain at the open, while contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated after the indexes reached fresh records on Tuesday. A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names struggled to extend this week’s rally amid lingering concerns about