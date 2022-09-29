U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,647.98
    -71.06 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,286.09
    -397.65 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,746.18
    -305.45 (-2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,673.95
    -41.29 (-2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.88
    +0.73 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0055 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7370
    +0.0320 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1089
    +0.0203 (+1.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2940
    +0.1720 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,255.06
    -316.23 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.45
    -5.53 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

UgoWork welcomes Tim Ballard as Director of Sales as part of its North American expansion plans

·3 min read

QUÉBEC, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - UgoWork™, a Canadian energy solutions provider specializing in lithium-ion batteries and Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions in the material handling industry, just announced that industry veteran, Tim Ballard, is now the company's Director of Sales. This is yet another initiative UgoWork has taken as it continues to make inroads across the US and Canada.

UgoWork welcomes Tim Ballard as Director of Sales as part of its North American expansion plans (CNW Group/UgoWork)
UgoWork welcomes Tim Ballard as Director of Sales as part of its North American expansion plans (CNW Group/UgoWork)

Tim has over two decades of proven experience in material handling. After studying at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, he worked in several management positions at ProLift Industrial Equipment, an official full-service and material handling dealership for Toyota.

Apart from an in-depth and pragmatic understanding of industry needs and trends, Tim's strengths reside in his track record of working in all aspects of material handling, including operations, sales, training and support.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the team," explained Philippe Beauchamp, UgoWork's CEO. "When I first met Tim through different projects, I already knew about his incredible reputation in the industry. We have an amazing response from the market and Tim comes at the right time. His approach and personality are a perfect fit in our team, and his contribution to our phenomenal expansion is extremely exciting. His background and rigor will definitely help our entire team achieve the very ambitious expansion goals we have set for the company."

Tim shares Philippe's eagerness to pave the way for UgoWork's innovative approach to energy management for material handling teams. "I was very impressed with UgoWork's vision and the performance of both its lithium-ion batteries and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model," he said. "No other manufacturer offers these types of solutions on the market—a solution that truly addresses today's material handling challenges."

"What started off as a customer-vendor relationship evolved into something much more. Right away, I saw the advantages of UgoWork's products and what they could do. The customer value speaks for itself," Tim added.

His plans for UgoWork in the upcoming months? "I want the business to have the very best sales team in the industry so that we can educate and serve material handling teams across North America about the benefits of lithium-ion batteries and EaaS as compared to other legacy technologies. UgoWork's future looks very bright indeed."

The UgoWork team will be at the Southern Automotive Conference from October 5 to 7 in Atlanta, GA. UgoWork will have booths in the Canadian pavilion (#404) and the EV Street display area.

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enable fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork's products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many fortune 500 companies. Visit ugowork.com.

ugowork.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ugowork-welcomes-tim-ballard-as-director-of-sales-as-part-of-its-north-american-expansion-plans-301637003.html

SOURCE UgoWork

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.The company’s minimum level of $15 an hour for all hourly workers in the US remains unchanged. For jobs in Amazon’s customer fulfillment and transportation groups, the starting pay will increase to $16 an hour, a spokesperson said Wednesday in an email. The Seattle-based company s

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: It's All Over But the Shouting

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • These Are The Best Ages to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla’s Deliveries May Disappoint, Analyst Says. He Cut His Stock-Price Target.

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter cut his target for the EV maker's stock price to $340 from $360.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output at Next Week’s Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.OPEC+ has begun discussions about lowering oil output when it meets next week, as a fragile global economy continues to weigh on crude prices.The size of any supply reduction is still under consideration, said delegates, asking not to be identified as the talks are private. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet to decide November output levels on Oct. 5.Oil

  • American Airlines, JetBlue defend alliance against government lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss JetBlue and American Airlines defending their partnership in the Northeast U.S. as an antitrust case begins.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back

    All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.

  • Why Alphabet Is a Good Investment Despite Its Post-Stock-Split Slump

    The tech giant's stock sank to a 52-week low in September, but these factors still make it a worthwhile investment.

  • Warren Buffett Continues To Add OXY Stock, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • CarMax says inflation taking toll on car demand; auto stocks fall

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday that an uncertain economic environment was starting to take a toll on vehicle demand, sending ripples through the auto sector, which has largely dodged a significant hit from inflation this year. CarMax shares tumbled 22% to $66.63 to hit a more than two-year low, after the company reported second-quarter results below analysts' estimates and underscored the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on car sales. "Obviously, consumers are having to make decisions ... I just think they are prioritizing their spend a little differently," Chief Executive Officer William Nash told analysts, adding that softness in used-car sales continued in September.

  • Worthington Industries separating steel processing and other businesses

    One of Central Ohio’s oldest public companies is becoming two. Worthington Industries Inc. is splitting its operations into a pair of publicly traded businesses. Official names will be released before the separation, but for now the steel processing business has been dubbed Worthington Steel and the consumer products, building products and sustainable energy solutions business is going by New Worthington.