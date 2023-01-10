U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

UHNW Portfolio Management Leader, Private Wealth Systems, Recognized for Innovation in Family Office Technology

·2 min read

Private Wealth Systems only vendor to be shortlisted as best-in-class for three categories in 2023 Private Asset Management Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Wealth Systems, a multi-asset class portfolio management and reporting platform uniquely designed for ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, family offices, foundations and accountants, today announced it has been shortlisted as a top technology vendor in the 2023 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. Private Wealth Systems is recognized in three categories, including: best Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Management System, best Reporting Solution and best Technology Platform for Family Offices. The PAM awards recognize excellence in UHNW and family office solutions innovation. Companies shortlisted excel in addressing the complexities of managing and reporting on private asset class investments.

Private Wealth Systems - UHNW Portfolio Management and Reporting Technology
providing critical insights UHNW investors need to effectively manage portfolio performance, risk and liquidity

"We are pleased to be the only technology platform shortlisted in three PAM award categories, validating the breadth and depth of our portfolio management technology and reporting solution for family offices," said Craig Pearson, CEO of Private Wealth Systems. "The Private Wealth Systems platform is uniquely designed for UHNW investors and family offices looking to transform investment data aggregation, improve data validation and accuracy, and gain faster portfolio insights through daily performance reporting and modeling capabilities. Family offices turn to Private Wealth Systems to achieve greater efficiency, data accuracy and portfolio visibility their previous technology was unable to support."

In addition to its success working with single- and multi-family offices, Private Wealth Systems has gained market recognition as the go-to UHNW portfolio management and reporting solution for UHNW individuals, foundations, accountants and private banks. Its success and continuous commitment to innovation, data accuracy and portfolio evolution has led to multiple awards, including the 2022 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards.

About Private Wealth Systems

Private Wealth Systems is reimagining the world of ultra-high net worth portfolio management through a cloud-based platform uniquely designed to improve efficiency, accuracy and agility. UHNW individuals, family offices and private banks leverage Private Wealth Systems to transform how they aggregate investment data, validate data accuracy, report on multi-asset class portfolio performance and evolve complex investment portfolios over time. Private Wealth Systems' UHNW portfolio management technology platform provides critical insights investors need to effectively manage portfolio performance, risk and liquidity – delivering an accurate pulse of the portfolio. Visit privatewealthsystems.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uhnw-portfolio-management-leader-private-wealth-systems-recognized-for-innovation-in-family-office-technology-301718116.html

SOURCE Private Wealth Systems

