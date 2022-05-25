U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

UHT Milk Market: Segmented By Fat Content ; By Product and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global UHT Milk Market to surpass USD 101. 8 billion by 2030 from USD 60. 2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview UHT Milk (ultra-high temperature) is processed and sterilized through the process of UHT pasteurization for the removal of milk microbes while maintaining the necessary nutrients.

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UHT Milk Market: Segmented By Fat Content ; By Product and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280444/?utm_source=GNW
This normally includes heating the milk for 1 or 2 seconds to a temperature above 135°C that contributes to raising the milk’s shelf-life without having to add preservatives. Pasteurized milk is further packaged to avoid the development of noxious microorganisms in aseptic containers. It can be safely processed and can be eaten directly without boiling at room temperature with minimum cooling requirements.

Market Highlights
Global UHT Milk market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7% in 2030.
The main driving force behind the growth is the increase in the number of product innovations such as addition of organic and flavored content by market players. The longer shelf life in UHT milk for learners living in hostels is an excellent factor for increasing usage because less cooling is required. UHT milk can be kept at room temperature and so in developed countries, most local restaurants and food supply chains use it without investing in cooling equipment. This is ideal in some African and Asian countries where energy is a big problem and the lack of a cooling system kills daily milk.

Global UHT Milk Market: Segments
Unflavored segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global UHT Milk market is segmented by product into Flavored and Unflavored. The market is dominated by unflavored UHT milk. These goods are products that are used every day and thus have a strong customer base. In addition, the segment demand is anticipated to accelerate due to the shelf lives of unflavored UHT milk over the predictive timeframe as it makes use of homemade drinks. The substance is also used for main homemade goods as a raw material.

Skimmed segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global UHT Milk is divided by fat content into the whole, semi-skimmed, and skimmed. Due to the low-fat content in these items, Skimmed UHT Milk recorded the highest share in 2020 of almost half of the global share and thus attracted a wide customer base with balanced drinking habits. A number of flavors and texture advantages of skimmed products are due to the growth of this market. In addition, it is expected to driving the segment demand over the predicted period to the high density of protein and calcium content in skimmed Milk products.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Surging demand by students and small restaurants
The need for this UHT milk can usually be seen in young people and for business purposes. The longer shelf life in UHT milk for learners living in hostels is an excellent factor for increasing usage because less cooling is required. UHT milk can be kept at room temperature and so in developed countries, most local restaurants and food supply chains use it without investing in cooling equipment. This is ideal in some African and Asian countries where energy is a big problem and the lack of a cooling system kills daily milk. The commodity has a high price than usual pasteurized milk, which increases the income

Changing food preferences
Milk was normally eaten at breakfast or dinner earlier. However, a change in food preferences has contributed to its general consumption over the last couple of years. In colleges, playgrounds, gyms, and offices milk is currently consumed by people. The government has given children milk for their growth in many countries. Sportsmen and business people take milk with them to eat on the go. This trend has had a positive impact on the growth of the UHT milk market as it can be transported safely in places without cooling.

Restraint
Limited consumers
A large population of consumers still refuses to accept UHT milk, because its nutritional value is often lost during milk care, processing, and storage. The worldwide UHT milk market is expected to be severely limited. Moreover, limited infrastructure facilities in most parts of the world pose a major threat to the market growth.

Global UHT Milk Market: Key Players
Albea Group

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Amcor Ltd
First milk
Ardagh Group
Bemis Company, Inc.
Mondi plc
Koa Glass Co. Ltd.
Bormioli Rocco Spa
Saint-Gobain
MeadWestvaco Corp.
Sonoco Products Company
A2 Corporation
Mother dairy
Other Prominent Players

Global UHT Milk Market: Regions
Global UHT Milk market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global UHT Milk in Europe held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Demands for UHT milk are large in this area as the milk market in countries such as Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands is growing strongly. In addition, in the previous 5 years, per capita, dairy product intake, as well as the easy manufacture and sale of UHT milk were noted as significantly increased compared to other traditional products. The use of pasteurized items such as UHT milk for daily diets in Denmark is close to that observed.

Global UHT Milk Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global UHT Milk Market report also contains analysis on:
UHT Milk Market Segments:
By Fat Content
Whole
Semi Skimmed
Skimmed
By Product
Flavored
Unflavored
UHT Milk Market Dynamics
UHT Milk Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
UHT Milk Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the UHT Milk market?
What is the UHT Milk market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest UHT Milk market share?
Who are the key players in the UHT Milk market?
What are the factors driving the UHT Milk market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280444/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


