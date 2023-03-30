UHT Processing Global Market to 2028: Rising Demand for Food & Beverages with Extended Shelf Life Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UHT Processing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Operation (Indirect and Direct), By End Product Form, By Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global UHT Processing Market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



The technology used for food processing that sterilizes liquid food, generally milk, by heating it above 135C for a short time (two to five seconds) to kill the microbial spores is known as Ultra- High-temperature processing (UHT). UHT milk was first developed in the late 1960s and was available for general use in the 1970s.



The process can be enhanced to minimize the change of color or taste of the milk with accordance to the need. Also, the UHT milk can be utilized as the base for the colored or flavored milk products. If left sealed, the UHT milk has a life of around six to nine months, which is a massive gain over pasteurized fresh milk.



UHT milk is usually more popular in countries with higher temperatures where the cost of refrigeration is a more prominent barrier to the consumption of fresh milk. UHT machines can utilize indirect or direct heating to increase the temperature of the product, both of which uses steam as the primary heating element. UHT is generally used for sterilizing milk but nowadays it is also being used for sterilizing yogurt, honey soup, cream, stew, wine, juices, and tomato paste.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Sourcing of essential electric components and their small parts became difficult in the early phases of lockdown due to the closure of supply chains. However, the UHT processing industry did not see any noticeable difference in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the rise in the demand for safe food that is free from bacteria and microorganisms led to many manufacturers" greater adoption of UHT technology. Dairy products were recognized as a part of the healthy diet, which helps enhance the body"s immune system and prevent infection. All these elements aided in the expansion of the UHT processing market.



Market Growth Factors

Rise In The Demand For Food & Beverages With Extended Shelf Life



The concept of milk's extended shelf life, popularly known as ESL milk, was developed in response to consumer demand for products with higher life and a wider distribution of chilled milk products.

This concept has now become a significant role in the dairy industry's dynamics, jointly with the fast development of new packaging and processing concepts. Each food item has a different shelf life, which is highly affects how food is stored, the type of storage containers, oxygen, moisture exposure, and storage temperature.



Elimination Of Microbes



UHT (Ultra High Temperature) processes is well recognized to eliminate most of the microorganisms, including pathogens and inactive spores. In addition, UHT is known to attain a 12-log reduction to control the Clostridium botulinum and allow safe storage of food products at room temperature whereas other food processing methods fail to do so.

UHT-processed milk is considered commercially sterile and is always packed aseptically. It is tested under extreme conditions to ensure zero deterioration of the product. Samples usually spend 15 days in a closed container at a temperature of 30 Celsius, and if felt necessary, a 7-day provision can also be made at a temperature of 55 Celsius.



Market Restraining Factors

High Capital Requirement



For the installation and procurement of the UHT processing equipment, food & beverages processing enterprises must make significant capital expenditures.

The high installation and recurring maintenance costs of specific equipment types impact the operating margins and profits of food & beverage processors and manufacturers. This is why many manufacturers avoid installing UHT processing equipment and utilize other more cost-effective options.





Scope of the Study

By Operation

Indirect

Direct

By End Product Form

Liquid

Semi-liquid

By Application

Milk

Dairy Desserts

Juices

Soups

Dairy Alternatives

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Tetra Laval International S.A.

GEA Group AG

Alfa Laval AB

SPX Flow, Inc.

ProXES Gmbh (Capvis AG)

Neologic Engineers Pvt Ltd

Reda SpA

Elecster Oyj

Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd.

MicroThermics, Inc.

