UHT Processing Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UHT Processing Market is estimated at USD 4.6 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Increasing demand for food & beverage with extended shelf life, lower storage cost and food safety concerns fueled the growth of UHT processing market. The companies have been focusing on client's requirements, and customization of equipment. UHT technologies are customized according to the product to be processed and the capacity requirement.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137096284

Browse in-depth TOC on "UHT Processing Market"
260 – Tables
51 – Figures
261 – Pages

The indirect segment dominated the market and is projected to have higher growth rate during the forecast period of UHT Processing market.

Milk and milk products are commonly processed in indirect type heat exchanger, also the products with higher viscosity can be processed in indirect type heat exchanger. Food processing industries use indirect type heat exchangers because they are highly customizable and allow for capacity increase in the future. Hence, the market share of indirect type heat exchanger is more and projected to have higher growth rate in the UHT Processing market.

The liquid segment dominated the UHT processing market, with the highest market share during the forecast period of the UHT Processing market.

Increasing demand for beverage drinks, potentially increased the demand for UHT processing. Companies began to seek UHT processing equipment since UHT processing of beverages can extend their shelf life by up to three months. This will also assist them in balancing the demand-supply chain. As a result, the market segment for liquid-based products has the largest market share.

Milk and dairy desserts were the major applications in the UHT processing market, combining having majority of the market share in the by application segment.

If dairy and dairy products are not stored below 4 degrees Celsius, they are more likely to get spoiled. Despite keeping milk and milk products at a cool temperature they still have only three days of shelf life, Due to the increase in viable microbes in milk products. To avoid milk and milk products spoilage, dairy industries are opting for UHT treatment to extend their shelf life. Hence, the milk and dairy desserts have the majority of market share in the application segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137096284

Europe was the most prominent region for the UHT processing market, occupying the majority of the market share in the region segment of UHT Processing market.

Consumers in European nations only consume UHT-treated milk. UHT treated milk does not require refrigeration, which is the reason consumers in Europe prefer UHT processed milk products. Thus the market share for the UHT processing market in Europe is higher than other regions.

Key Market Players:

The key players in this market include Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX Flow (Us), Elecster Oyj (Finland), Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd (China), Microthermics, Inc (US), Reda S.P.A. (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co. Ltd (China), Proxes Gmbh (Germany), Goma (India), JBT (Us), Neologic Engineers Private Limited (India), Highland Equipment Inc. (Canada), and Krones Ag (Germany). These players in this market are focusing on strengthening their presence through product services and customization. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The companies are also focusing on providing after sale maintenance and spare part services.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=137096284

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic and Dairy), Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Mode of Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/uht-processing-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/uht-processing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uht-processing-market-worth-8-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301704997.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

