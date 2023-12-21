UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a global software company that develops a platform for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, GC & Chief Legal Officer Brad Brubaker, sold 10,000 shares of the company on December 18, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.62 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $256,200.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 115,000 shares of UiPath Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

UiPath Inc GC & Chief Legal Officer Brad Brubaker Sells 10,000 Shares

The market capitalization of UiPath Inc stands at $14.004 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price on the day of the transaction gives it a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

UiPath Inc GC & Chief Legal Officer Brad Brubaker Sells 10,000 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activity, the consistent pattern of insider selling at UiPath Inc may be of interest, although it is important to consider the full context of the transactions and the company's overall financial health and market valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

