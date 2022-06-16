U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,198.00
    -1,435.77 (-6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

UiPath's new venture arm backs workflow automation startup AirSlate

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

Proving that workflow automation is a robust sector, AirSlate, which provides no-code tools for automating business processes, today announced that it raised $51.5 million in a funding round that values the startup at over $1 billion. G Squared led the equity round with participation from UiPath, making AirSlate the first portfolio company for UiPath's newly launched, previously unannounced UiPath Ventures arm.

As a part of the UiPath Ventures investment, AirSlate CEO Borya Shakhnovich said that AirSlate will form a "strategic technology partnership" with UiPath, which will provide resources including technical expertise.

"We see an opportunity to share our experience and passion for fostering the next generation of innovative technology solutions harnessing the power of automation, AI, and machine learning ... We believe there is tremendous potential in deepening and broadening the automation layer of the IT stack to help more companies digitize and automate their operations," Vijay Khanna, chief corporate development officer at UiPath, said in an emailed statement. "The missions of UiPath and airSlate to enable companies to grow faster and enhance creativity and productivity for millions of workers are closely aligned, which makes AirSlate a natural fit for our investment from UiPath Ventures."

It’s the belief of some analysts that the market for process automation -- and robotic process automation in particular, which leverages AI to automate certain software tasks -- is headed toward consolidation. A recent Forrester Research report predicts that the segment will start to flatten as soon as 2023 as companies shift to broader automation solutions. There’s evidence to support this. UiPath, which is one of the largest RPA vendors, saw its market cap drop from $35 billion to $15 billion within the span of a year. And a number of smaller players, including SignavioIntellibot and Servicetrace, were snatched up by incumbent tech firms.

But Shakhnovich claims that AirSlate is bucking the trend. While he wouldn't disclose financials, Shakhnovich said that more than 900,000 customers and 100 million users worldwide use AirSlate's workflow solutions for collecting electronic signatures, managing documents and more.

"With AirSlate's suite of products for digital transformation, a user can choose the level of sophistication in their workflow automation journey, from simply going analog to digital to adding some workflow features to the full scope automation," Shakhnovich told TechCrunch via email. "Enterprise IT decision makers should care about AirSlate because it alleviates the IT talent gap and also solves the problem of the explosion in the number of apps being used, with corresponding challenges in data transport between these apps."

AirSlate
AirSlate

Image Credits: AirSlate

AirSlate was founded in 2008 by Vadim Yasinovsky as PDFfiller, with a focus on building editing tools for PDF files. In 2012, Shakhnovich, previously a post-doc fellow at Harvard, joined PDFfiller as it rebranded to AirSlate.

Powered by RPA, AirSlate can help perform tasks like negotiating and facilitating payments by generating prefilled pages, sending reminders and notifications and extracting data to update records, Shakhnovich says. The platform leverages rules-based bots that integrate with existing services to automate approvals, data analytics, alerts, permission assignment and data transfer.

For companies in need of a fully managed offering, there’s AirSlate Business Cloud, which spans PDF editing, esignature workflows and document process automation. Business Cloud subscribers can author new (or edit existing) PDF documents, create and manage workflows, assign roles and send out documents for esigning. They also gain access to an online library of state-specific legal forms, including nondisclosure agreements, real estate forms, wills and customer contracts.

"Before the pandemic, remote work was already increasing in popularity, but the onset of COVID-19 dramatically accelerated the trend," Shakhnovich said. "The 'bring your own device' workplace policy and remote-first workforce shifts have accelerated the consumerization of enterprise software ... The need for accessibility is pushing the trend of consumerization further, and AirSlate is making business-to-business technology more adaptable, intuitive, and easy to use."

Like its many rivals in the process automation space, AirSlate faces hurdles to further growth, including implementation challenges with customers. According to a 2021 survey from Ensign, while the vast majority of companies see a return on investment from workflow automation, only 20% use the technology as a way to innovate and create new services. The respondents blame a lack of expertise among their workforce and resistance to change, as well as unrealistic expectations from the C-suite.

In another challenge, the broader software-based automation industry -- while still flush with cash -- is headed toward consolidation. SAP acquired German process automation company Signavio in January 2021, just before ServiceNow got into the RPA segment with the buyout of India-based Intellibot.io. IBM acquired process mining software company MyInvenio in April. And Salesforce’s MuleSoft and Microsoft followed suit with the purchases of automation tech providers Servicetrace and Clear Software, respectively.

But despite this, and the fact that 80% of its workforce is based out of Kyiv -- a war zone -- Shakhnovich says that AirSlate has "remained resilient" and plans to nearly double its workforce of 1,000 employees and full-time contractors across Ukraine, Poland, the U.S. and other countries where it has bases of operations.

"Working practices across industries continue to evolve and shifting market conditions bring new challenges,” Spencer McLeod, partner and head of research at G Squared, said in a statement. "Businesses are continuing to seek out innovative, value-driving workplace automation solutions like airSlate. Offering a mix of compatible tools, AirSlate’s platform has broad reach and appeals to a large market, and its ambitious management team stays focused on rapidly delivering new solutions at competitive rates."

To date, AirSlate has raised $185.3 million in financing, a portion of which is debt.

Recommended Stories

  • Attack surface management platform RapidFort raises $8.5M seed round

    RapidFort, a startup that helps developers reduce the potential attack surface of their applications by automatically removing unused software components from their containers, today announced that it has raised an $8.5 million seed round. The round was led by Felicis, with ForgePoint Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Global Founders Capital, Plug & Play Ventures, GIT1K Club and a group of investors from RapidFort’s earlier rounds also participating. In addition to announcing the new funding, RapidFort today launched its free tier.

  • Rohlik bags $231M despite the market cooling on food delivery startups

    The salad days are over for many startups in the online food delivery sector. Today, though, comes an interesting exception: Rohlik, an online grocery delivery startup based out of Prague with some 1 million customers, is announcing that it has raised €220 million ($231 million at current rates), money that it will be using to continue investing in its current markets and its growth. This is a Series D and it is being led by a new backer, Sofina, with previous investors -- Index Ventures and founder/CEO Tomáš Čupr are the two being named -- also participating.

  • Indian esports fantasy startup FanClash raises $40 million

    FanClash, a two-year-old Indian startup, is attempting to bring esports such as sleeper hit titles PUBG Mobile, COD and DOTA 2 to this fantasy sports world. Alpha Wave Global, formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital, led FanClash's Series B financing round. Sequoia Capital India, Info Edge and Polygon also participated in the round.

  • Michigan basketball's Big Ten opponents announced for 2022-23 season

    The Big Ten on Thursday announced Michigan basketball's conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Venezuelan oil exports to Europe set to resume after two years -document, sources

    (Reuters) -A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's oil chartered by Italy's Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude from the U.S.-sanctioned country to Europe in two years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday. The U.S. State Department sent letters to Eni and Spain's Repsol in May authorizing them to resume taking Venezuelan crude as a way to settle billions of dollars of unpaid debt and dividends owed by the OPEC-member nation. A second tanker chartered by Eni, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pantanassa, is currently navigating towards Venezuela and expected to load 2 million barrels of the same grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), and take it to Europe, according to the Eikon data and a shipping document seen by Reuters.

  • Electric vehicle prices and range, not cost of gas, top concerns for prospective buyers

    Data shows new electric vehicle (EV) purchases jumped in Q1, and many industry watchers speculate that high gas prices are driving this behavior. A new study from Autolist, an online car shopping platform, shows that gas prices actually are not driving more EV consumer sentiment.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Boeing hires 'hundreds' of engineers in push to certify 777X, 737 Maxes

    Being wouldn't say when it expects to certify the 737 Max 10, the largest variant of its bestselling 737 Max jet. The company could face costly delays without help from Congress.

  • Elon Musk faces possible class-action lawsuit over Dogecoin losses

    Keith Johnson, a U.S. investor in the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, has filed a US$258 billion class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk and two of the companies he heads, alleging illegal behavior to manipulate the memecoin’s price. See related article: What is the real value of joke coins like Dogecoin and SHIB? Fast facts The lawsuit alleges: “Since […]

  • Senseonics' Next-Gen Eversense E3 Glucose Monitoring System Scores European Approval

    Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) has received CE Mark approval for the next-generation Eversense E3 CGM System. Senseonics' European commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care, will make the improved System, which can be used for up to 6 months, available from Q3 of 2022. The next-generation System offers improved accuracy with the longest-lasting sensor available, reduced calibration frequency, and enhanced sensor longevity. Unlike the XL System, the new E3 System has also been approved for

  • Wallet That Helped Trigger UST Implosion Linked by Analysis Firm to Terra Developer

    The popular decentralized stablecoin lost its dollar peg and fell to pennies in May. A South Korean blockchain analysis firm suggests the death spiral was sparked by transactions from a wallet linked to the lead Terra developer – though any motivation or rationale remains a mystery.

  • Gas prices: U.S. pain at the pump no match for Europe

    Gas, or petrol, prices around the globe highlight how consumers in dozens of countries —particularly in Europe — pay far more than Americans currently are to fill up their cars.

  • Microsoft's Defender online security tool is now available to consumers

    Microsoft Defender is now available to help bolster security for your individual computers and phones.

  • The Real Cost of Costco’s Giant Rotisserie Chickens

    Costco’s hefty rotisserie chickens are the stuff of legend. They’re the professional wrestlers of the rotisserie chicken community, with crispy golden skin and some serious girth. They’re big boys. But now, a lawsuit claims that Costco is in violation of several livestock welfare laws by breeding chickens that “unnaturally” grow too fast. The boys... are simply too big.

  • Apple and Google are ‘not good for users’ and ‘not good for society’ says Protonmail founder

    Protonmail founder Andy Yen says that the power of technology giants is not ‘the reason that Tim [Berners-Lee] built the web’

  • Amazon is worried about running out of people to hire

    Amazon, the world’s second-largest private employer after Walmart, is worried that it will run out of available US warehouse labor by 2024, according to internal research obtained by Recode. “If we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labor supply in the US network by 2024,” the unidentified authors of the research note wrote. Quartz has not been able to independently verify the contents of this document, reportedly published in 2021; Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

  • SpaceX Fires Employees Involved in Letter Critical of Elon Musk, Company

    Several SpaceX employees involved in a letter critical of Chief Executive Elon Musk and the way the company applies internal rules were fired, according to an email to staff from SpaceX’s president.

  • You think $5 gas is bad? Check out the most expensive gas prices in these European countries

    Maybe skip the fill-up in the Nordic region of the world…