At UK£0.018, Is Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Brave Bison Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Brave Bison Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Brave Bison Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £0.02, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Brave Bison Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Brave Bison Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 80% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Brave Bison Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBSN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBSN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Brave Bison Group you should be aware of.

