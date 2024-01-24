At UK£0.35, Is Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Worth Looking At Closely?

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 33% in the past couple of months on the AIM. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Accrol Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Accrol Group Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Accrol Group Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.45, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Accrol Group Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Accrol Group Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Accrol Group Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -8.7% over the next couple of years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ACRL is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ACRL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACRL for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

