At UK£0.49, Is Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Worth Looking At Closely?

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Kinovo’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Kinovo?

According to my valuation model, Kinovo seems to be fairly priced at around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kinovo today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £0.61, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Kinovo’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Kinovo?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kinovo, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 8.2% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KINO’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KINO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Kinovo at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Kinovo (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Kinovo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

