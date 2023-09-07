At UK£0.50, Is Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.56 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Topps Tiles' current trading price of UK£0.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Topps Tiles’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Topps Tiles Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Topps Tiles’s ratio of 18.38x is above its peer average of 11.56x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Topps Tiles’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Topps Tiles look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 94% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Topps Tiles. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TPT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TPT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TPT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TPT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Topps Tiles you should know about.

