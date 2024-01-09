At UK£0.68, Is Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Worth Looking At Closely?

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Calnex Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Calnex Solutions

What's The Opportunity In Calnex Solutions?

Calnex Solutions is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.03x is currently well-above the industry average of 12.64x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Calnex Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Calnex Solutions generate?

AIM:CLX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Calnex Solutions, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe CLX is currently trading above its peers, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CLX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that Calnex Solutions is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 3 of those are concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Calnex Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.