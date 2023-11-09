At UK£0.72, Is It Time To Put Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) On Your Watch List?

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Learning Technologies Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Learning Technologies Group

What's The Opportunity In Learning Technologies Group?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Learning Technologies Group’s ratio of 20.16x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Learning Technologies Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Learning Technologies Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Learning Technologies Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 58% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Learning Technologies Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LTG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LTG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LTG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LTG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Learning Technologies Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Learning Technologies Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.