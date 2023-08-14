At UK£0.73, Is Reach plc (LON:RCH) Worth Looking At Closely?

Reach plc (LON:RCH), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Reach’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Reach Worth?

Great news for investors – Reach is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.12, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Reach’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Reach?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Reach's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 93%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RCH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RCH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RCH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Reach, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Reach has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Reach, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

