At UK£0.79, Is It Time To Put ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) On Your Watch List?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ITM Power’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is ITM Power Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 24%, trading at UK£0.79 compared to my intrinsic value of £0.63. This means that the opportunity to buy ITM Power at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that ITM Power’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from ITM Power?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ITM Power's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 70%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ITM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ITM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ITM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ITM Power you should know about.

