At UK£0.85, Is It Time To Put Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) On Your Watch List?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sirius Real Estate's current trading price of UK£0.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sirius Real Estate’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sirius Real Estate Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Sirius Real Estate seems to be fairly priced at around 0.03% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sirius Real Estate today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £0.85, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Sirius Real Estate’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Sirius Real Estate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sirius Real Estate. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SRE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SRE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Sirius Real Estate you should be mindful of and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

