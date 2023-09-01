At UK£0.88, Is The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Worth Looking At Closely?

While The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£1.03 and falling to the lows of UK£0.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Pebble Group's current trading price of UK£0.88 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pebble Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Pebble Group?

According to my valuation model, Pebble Group seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Pebble Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.09, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Pebble Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Pebble Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Pebble Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PEBB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PEBB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

