At UK£12.71, Is It Time To Put Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) On Your Watch List?

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£17.45 and falling to the lows of UK£12.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Burberry Group's current trading price of UK£12.71 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Burberry Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Burberry Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Burberry Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £16.11, but it is currently trading at UK£12.71 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Burberry Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Burberry Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Burberry Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -8.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BRBY is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BRBY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRBY for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Burberry Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Burberry Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

