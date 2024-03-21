At UK£15.20, Is It Time To Put Yü Group PLC (LON:YU.) On Your Watch List?

While Yü Group PLC (LON:YU.) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Yü Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Yü Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Yü Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Yü Group’s ratio of 8.25x is below its peer average of 15.28x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Renewable Energy industry. What’s more interesting is that, Yü Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Yü Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Yü Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since YU. is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YU. for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy YU.. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Yü Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Yü Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Yü Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

