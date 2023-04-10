At UK£2.07, Is Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Worth Looking At Closely?

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£3.45 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£2.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tremor International's current trading price of UK£2.07 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tremor International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Tremor International Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Tremor International is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tremor International’s ratio of 16.12x is below its peer average of 25.17x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. However, given that Tremor International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Tremor International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Tremor International's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TRMR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRMR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TRMR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Tremor International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Tremor International and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Tremor International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

