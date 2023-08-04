At UK£2.17, Is Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Worth Looking At Closely?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£2.97 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£2.17. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Headlam Group's current trading price of UK£2.17 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Headlam Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Headlam Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Headlam Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £3.13, but it is currently trading at UK£2.17 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Headlam Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Headlam Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Headlam Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HEAD is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HEAD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HEAD for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Headlam Group (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

