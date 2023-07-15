At UK£2.18, Is It Time To Put Anpario plc (LON:ANP) On Your Watch List?

Anpario plc (LON:ANP), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Anpario’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Anpario

Is Anpario Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Anpario seems to be fairly priced at around 10.09% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Anpario today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.98, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Anpario has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Anpario look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Anpario, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.0% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ANP’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ANP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Anpario at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Anpario.

If you are no longer interested in Anpario, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here