At UK£2.41, Is It Time To Put Mears Group plc (LON:MER) On Your Watch List?

Mears Group plc (LON:MER), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Mears Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Mears Group Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Mears Group seems to be fairly priced at around 7.22% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Mears Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £2.25, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Mears Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Mears Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -8.9% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Mears Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MER seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MER for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on MER should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mears Group.

If you are no longer interested in Mears Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

