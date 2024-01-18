At UK£2.64, Is Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Worth Looking At Closely?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Mitchells & Butlers’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Mitchells & Butlers

Is Mitchells & Butlers Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 38%, trading at UK£2.64 compared to our intrinsic value of £1.91. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Mitchells & Butlers’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Mitchells & Butlers?

LSE:MAB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Mitchells & Butlers. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MAB’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MAB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MAB for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MAB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Mitchells & Butlers at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mitchells & Butlers you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Mitchells & Butlers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.