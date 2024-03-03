UK’s £400m electric bus scheme accused of ‘subsidising China’

The most common bus model registered in Britain, the Enviro bus, is built by Shenzhen-based BYD - Paul Thomas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A £400m scheme set up to encourage the rollout of electric buses is effectively subsidising Chinese companies to the detriment of British ones, a group of transport businesses have claimed.

Under the so-called Zebra initiative, local authorities and bus operators can apply for grant funding to support the purchase of zero-emission buses.

It is part of the ‘bus back better’ plan unveiled by the Government during the pandemic and aims to finance the purchase of 4,000 buses, accounting for around one-tenth of Britain’s total fleet.

But some companies have complained that the bidding rules exclude projects to convert existing petrol or diesel-fueled buses into electric ones – while aiding purchases of vehicles that depend on Chinese manufacturers.

Businesses such as Sheffield-based Magtec, Scarborough-based Kleanbus and Norfolk-based Equipmake argue that converting existing diesel buses – a method known as ‘repowering’ – is a greener alternative than buying new vehicles.

But they say the Government’s grant scheme currently incentivises new bus purchases instead of repowering, effectively distorting the market.

Currently, about 70pc of electric buses being purchased in the UK are Chinese-manufactured or contain Chinese-made components such as batteries, according to an analysis of official figures by Magtec.

For example, the most common bus model registered in Britain now is the Enviro bus, which is built by Shenzhen-based BYD.

But Magtec and others say operators and local authorities should also be allowed to receive grant funding for repowering. A scheme comparable to Zebra already allows for this in Scotland.

Doing so would also speed up the transition to electric buses overall, they argue, boosting the number that come into service each year.

Magtec's Marcus Jenkins urged the Government to help develop and growth the UK manufacturing industry

Marcus Jenkins, founder and director of Magtec, said: “At the current rate, it will take more than 30 years to replace the diesel fleet with zero emission buses.

“Will the Government continue to pump taxpayers’ money into buying new zero emission buses mainly from China, or will it take a more sensible approach?

“We urge both main parties to get behind the repowering of buses to help reduce harmful emissions and help develop and growth the UK manufacturing industry.”

Last year Joe Tighe, the boss of Kleanbus, also warned the UK was “waiting when it needs to be acting”.

The Government said it “did not recognise” the claim that the Zebra scheme was subsidising Chinese manufacturers.

A spokesman added: “Over 80pc of buses operating in our towns and cities are produced in the UK and British manufacturers make up more than half of buses ordered through our zero emission buses scheme, helping to create jobs across the country while kick-starting a new cleaner generation of bus manufacturing.”

