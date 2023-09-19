At UK£42.90, Is CRH plc (LON:CRH) Worth Looking At Closely?

CRH plc (LON:CRH) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£46.74 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£39.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CRH's current trading price of UK£42.90 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CRH’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is CRH Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CRH’s ratio of 12.98x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.39x, which means if you buy CRH today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe CRH should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like CRH’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will CRH generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. CRH's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CRH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CRH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for CRH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

