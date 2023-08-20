At UK£6.36, Is J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Worth Looking At Closely?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£7.69 and falling to the lows of UK£6.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether J D Wetherspoon's current trading price of UK£6.36 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at J D Wetherspoon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In J D Wetherspoon?

Great news for investors – J D Wetherspoon is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.92x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.93x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, J D Wetherspoon’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will J D Wetherspoon generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for J D Wetherspoon, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since JDW is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JDW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy JDW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing J D Wetherspoon at this point in time. For example, we've found that J D Wetherspoon has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

