At UK£6.91, Is Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Worth Looking At Closely?

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Bodycote’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Bodycote Worth?

Great news for investors – Bodycote is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £8.73, but it is currently trading at UK£6.91 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Bodycote’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Bodycote look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Bodycote's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BOY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BOY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BOY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bodycote, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Bodycote, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

