UK announces a national strategy to 'level up' AI

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

The UK government has announced a national AI strategy -- its first dedicated package aimed at boosting the country's capabilities in and around machine learning technologies over the longer term.

It says it hopes the strategy will lead to an increase in the number and types of AIs being developed and commercialized in the UK over the next ten years.

The plan to prioritize and 'level up' development and applications of artificial intelligence follows earlier industrial and digital strategies -- which talked up the promise of AI. But Boris Johnson's government is now inching onward, announcing a ten year plan to invest in making Britain "a global AI superpower", as the government's PR puts it -- by targeting support at areas like upskilling and reskiling in the hopes of reaping AI-driven economic rewards down the line.

Whether there's much of policy substance here, as yet, looks debatable.

Notably there's a lack of new money being announced to back up the strategy. For now the government highlights how much cash investors are ploughing into UK AI companies (£13.5BN into 1,400+ UK tech firms between January and June this year) -- and flags a total government investment into AI of £2.3BN+ since 2014.

But there's no word on how much funding the government might put into supporting the development of AI from here on in -- such as through planned continued support for "postgraduate learning, retraining and making sure children from wide backgrounds can access specialist courses".

Instead the announcement is heavy on soundbites about "transform[ing] the UK’s capabilities in AI" -- or positioning the UK as "the best place to live and work with AI", whatever that means. (Presumably it's a companion piece to the other government digital policy talking point -- about making the UK the 'safest place to go online', as it works on online safety legislation).

The early phase of the strategy looks focused on data-gathering to inform future AI policies. And, there, perhaps the most interesting element is an AI-focused review of the UK's current copyright and patent rules.

There is also some geopolitical standards setting ambition on show -- with the government talking about putting AI provisions into trade deals -- but whether the UK will be able to punch so hard on the global stage in this area remains to be seen.

Among the announced measures in the strategy are plans to:

  • Launch a National AI Research and Innovation Programme -- "to improve coordination and collaboration between the country’s researchers and help transform the UK’s AI capabilities, while boosting business and public sector adoption of AI technologies and their ability to take them to market"

  • Launch a joint Office for AI (OAI) and UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) programme aimed at continuing to develop AI in sectors based outside of London and the South East. "This would focus on the commercialisation of ideas and could see, for example, the government focusing investment, researchers and developers to work in areas which currently do not use much AI technology but have great potential, such as energy and farming"

  • Publish a joint review with UKRI into the availability and capacity of computing power for UK researchers and organisations, including the physical hardware needed to drive a major roll out in AI technologies. "The review will also consider wider needs for the commercialisation and deployment of AI, including its environmental impacts"

  • Launch a consultation on copyright and patents for AI through the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to make sure the UK is capitalising on the ideas it generates and by best supporting AI development and use through the copyright and patent system. "This consultation will also include a focus on how to protect AI generated inventions which would otherwise not meet inventorship criteria as well as measures to make it easier to use copyright protected material in AI development"

  • Trial an AI Standards Hub to "coordinate UK engagement in setting the rules globally", and working with The Alan Turing Institute to update guidance on AI ethics and safety in the public sector and "create practical tools to make sure the technology is used ethically"

It's also notable that while the government's strategy talks about wanting to establish "clear rules, applied ethical principles and a pro-innovation regulatory environment" for AI, the UK is already lagging on defining a regulatory framework -- as it's now outside the European Union which already has a comprehensive proposal for regulating high risk applications of AI on the table.

Instead of clarity vis-a-vis data use, current UK government policy is simultaneously querying the current data protection regime -- with ministers entertaining the idea of watering down rules in the hopes that weaker protections for citizen's information will (somehow) boost people's trust in and uptake of technologies like AI.

Europe lays out plan for risk-based AI rules to boost trust and uptake

For AI startups and scale-ups specifically, the national strategy includes a plan to evaluate "private funding needs and challenges" -- over the next six to 12 months.

While, over the same timeframe, the government says it will roll out a new visa regime -- "to attract the world's best AI talent to the UK". (Of course the devil will be in the detail of what it announces there.)

But if UK startups were hoping the announcement of a national strategy to boost AI might mean gaining imminent access to all sorts of interesting government data-sets to train AI models the document only says that ministers will "consider what open and machine-readable government datasets can be published for AI models" -- and will only turn their attention to that particular task over the next 12 months or later. So that's a wait and see, then.

"This National AI Strategy will signal to the world our intention to build the most pro-innovation regulatory environment in the world; to drive prosperity across the UK and ensure everyone can benefit from AI; and to apply AI to help solve global challenges like climate change," said (new in post) digital secretary, Nadine Dorries, in a statement accompanying publication of the strategy.

If Dorries' name is unfamiliar that's because she recently replaced Oliver Dowden in the hot seat at the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) -- after yet another ministerial reshuffle.

"AI will be central to how we drive growth and enrich lives, and the vision set out in our strategy will help us achieve both of those vital goals," Dorries added.

Dowden only lasted just over a year in post at DCMS, presiding over the UK's digital policy (and all the rest of the wide-ranging brief). That was still longer than his predecessor, Nicky Morgan -- who was only there for a little over half a year.

Before that the digital brief was the responsibility of (now former minister) Matt Hancock -- so there has been quite the parade of politicians pulling UK tech policy strings in recent years.

So perhaps, as a first step on its claimed "long term" commitment to nurturing the country's deep tech powers, the government might consider a lasting ministerial appointment atop digital policy -- to signal both a sustained focus on levelling up the country's technical capabilities in areas like AI and, at the ministerial level, an appropriate ability to grasp basic best tech practices.

UK dials up the spin on data reform, claiming ‘simplified’ rules will drive ‘responsible’ data sharing

The UK’s plan to tackle Big Tech won’t be one-size fits all

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Democrats Pursue Doomed Debt Move, With Emergency Option in Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are pursuing an almost certainly doomed strategy to avert a government shutdown and stave off a federal default, raising the likelihood of financial-market stresses that will ultimately force U.S. lawmakers’ hands.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in

  • What to expect from the Fed's policy decision today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down what investors can expect from The Fed's taper plans as Fed Chair Jerome Powell wraps up the Fed's FOMC meeting today.

  • ‘Dramatic’ increase in IRS capital-gains transactions as Biden administration considers raising tax rates on the wealthy

    Through July, millionaires reported roughly $140.5 billion in combined capital gains and/or losses, up from $118.4 billion one year earlier.

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1% in Income

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • The House passes a bill to avoid a government shutdown

    Jessica Smith joins&nbsp;Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to break down The House bill that would help avoid a government shutdown on October 1 by funding the government and suspending the debt limit for a short-term and how Republican opposition in the Senate could lead to significant ramifications.

  • Big Tax Changes Are Brewing. What You Need to Know.

    On the table is everything from higher income and capital-gains rates to tighter IRA and estate rules. A handful of the details would even be retroactive.

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Debt Default Could Cost US Households $15 Trillion: Analysis

    With Republicans vowing to reject any bipartisan effort to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, and Democrats sticking to their plan to address the limit through a bill that requires support from both parties, the threat of default on U.S. payment obligations now looms over the economy – a scenario that could cause an immediate and deeply painful recession, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics. In their analysis, Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi and co-author Bernard Yaros found that

  • ‘A lot of people are going to get hurt,’ on unregistered crypto exchanges, SEC’s Gensler says

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler reiterated his call for cryptocurrency exchanges to register with the agency, warning that they will be hit with enforcement actions if they fail to do so

  • U.S. Says Europe Energy Crisis Raises Manipulation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging natural gas prices in Europe have raised serious concerns about supply reliability in the region and should prompt a response by the U.S., according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child C

  • Legal Experts Spot The Fatal Flaws With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against His Niece, NYT

    “This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

  • U.S. to probe Zoom’s $14.7 billion deal for Five9 over security risks

    A U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom's $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9.

  • The U.S. Is On Track to Bring a Record Number of Jobs Back to the Country

    The U.S. is on track to add 220,000 jobs from reshoring or foreign direct investment in 2021, a new report says.

  • The Fed has bet on a future of low inflation. Here’s what could go wrong

    The Federal Reserve has bet that high U.S. inflation will fade back to pre-pandemic lows in the next year or so, but if the wager is wrong it could create more hardship for millions of people and even sap an economic recovery.

  • The hidden meaning behind the Evergrande blow up: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

  • Space Force unveils new uniform prototypes

    The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its new dress uniform, which includes a navy coat with six buttons that symbolize the sixth branch of the military.

  • Evergrande’s Struggles Reflect China’s Efforts to Rein in Multiyear Debt Boom

    Analysts doubt a replay of the contagion that followed Lehman Brothers’ 2008 collapse is about to happen in China’s more tightly controlled financial system. Yet the troubles engulfing Evergrande have something in common.

  • Banks Emerge as Election Losers on Trudeau ‘Rifle Shot’ Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- The banking industry could be among the clearest losers from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s re-election to a third term.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Trudeau