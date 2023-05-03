UK antitrust regulator refused permission to appeal Apple probe ruling

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store, in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator was on Wednesday refused permission to appeal against a ruling that it had no power to open an investigation into Apple Inc's mobile browser and cloud gaming services.

Apple won an appeal in March against the decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to open a full investigation into the dominance of Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google in mobile browsers.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal quashed the decision to open the investigation and on Wednesday refused the CMA's application for permission to appeal against that ruling.

