UK bank to pay millions of savers £100 loyalty bonus – every year

Nationwide Building Society signage outside branch - Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Millions of Nationwide customers will receive a £100 payment after the building society launched a new reward scheme for its most loyal savers.

Around 3.4 million Nationwide Building Society members will benefit from the windfall, which will cost the lender £340m.

Payments will be sent out automatically to those holding both a Nationwide qualifying current account and either a savings product or mortgage in June, assuming they held them on March 31 this year.

It comes after the lender reported its strongest financial results on record.

The building society’s underlying pre-tax profit surged to £2.2bn in the year to April, from £1.6bn this time last year.

Its total underlying income jumped to £4.7bn from £3.9bn the previous year as it was boosted by surging interest rates.

Nationwide members will find out if they will receive the payment from today.

The building society said it was about rewarding customers “who have the deepest banking relationships with us” and hopes as many as possible will become eligible for the reward.

It intends to make the payment annually, provided this would not be detrimental to its financial strength.

Chairman Kevin Parry said: “Our financial strength has allowed the board to declare an inaugural distribution – the Nationwide Fairer Share Payment.

“Eligible members will receive a £100 payment into their current accounts in June 2023.

“The board intends to declare annual distributions provided they would not be detrimental to the financial strength of the society.”

The moves comes as lenders ramp up efforts to lure customers as interest rates rise, allowing them to offer more attractive deals.

Savers can now earn up to 3.55pc interest on cash in an easy-access savings account after banks and building societies increased rates, trying to lure in new customers at the start of the tax year.

As usual, challenger banks are leading the charge – with digital lender Zopa raising its easy-access deal from 3.21pc to 3.34pc, while investing and saving app Chip upped its rate from 3.4pc to a market-leading 3.55pc.

Nationwide is also introducing a Fairer Share Bond with competitive interest rates. The bond, which will have a 4.75pc two-year fixed rate, is available to all 16m members.

However, chief executive Debbie Crosbie warned the economic outlook remains uncertain and households could struggle to adjust to higher interest payments.

She said the squeeze on household incomes has led to “reduced mortgage market activity and lower house prices which are expected to remain subdued in the second half of 2023”.

Some 275,000 borrowers will see their fixed-rate mortgage deals expire over the next 12 months, Nationwide said, and may have to make significantly higher monthly payments.

