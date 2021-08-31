U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0130
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,298.46
    -1,415.90 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.34
    +17.75 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

UK-based Heroes raises $200M to buy up more Amazon merchants for its roll-up play

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Heroes, one of the new wave of startups aiming to build big e-commerce businesses by buying up smaller third-party merchants on Amazon's Marketplace, has raised another big round of funding to double down on that strategy. The London startup has picked up $200 million, money that it will mainly be using to snap up more merchants. Existing brands in its portfolio cover categories like baby, pets, sports, personal health and home and garden categories -- some of them, like PremiumCare dog chews, the Onco baby car mirror, gardening tool brand Davaon and wooden foot massager roller Theraflow, category best-sellers -- and the plan is to continue building up all of these verticals.

Crayhill Capital Management, a fund based out of New York, is providing the funding, and Riccardo Bruni -- who co-founded the company with twin brother Alessio and third brother Giancarlo -- said that the bulk of it will be going towards making acquisitions, and is therefore coming in the form of debt.

Raising debt rather than equity at this point is pretty standard for companies like Heroes. Heroes itself is pretty young: it launched less than a year ago, in November 2020, with $65 million in funding, a round comprised of both equity and debt. Other investors in the startup include 360 Capital, Fuel Ventures and Upper 90.

Heroes is playing in what is rapidly becoming a very crowded field. Not only are there are tens of thousands of businesses leveraging Amazon's extensive fulfillment network to sell goods on the e-commerce giant's Marketplace; but some days it seems we are also rapidly approaching a state of nearly as many startups launching to consolidate these third-party sellers.

Many a roll-up play follows a similar playbook, which goes like this: Amazon provides the Marketplace to sell goods to consumers, and the infrastructure to fulfill those orders, by way of Fulfillment By Amazon and its Prime service. Meanwhile, the roll-up business -- in this case Heroes -- buys up a number of the stronger companies leveraging FBA and the Marketplace. Then, by consolidating them into a single tech platform that they have built, Heroes creates better economies of scale around better and more efficient supply chains, sharper machine learning and marketing and data analytics technology, and new growth strategies.

What is notable about Heroes, though -- apart from the fact that it's the first roll-up player to come out of the UK, and continues to be one of the bigger players in Europe -- is that it doesn't believe that the technology plays as important a role as having a solid relationship with the companies it's targeting, key given that now the top Marketplace sellers are likely being feted by a number of companies as acquisition targets.

"The tech is very important," said Alessio in an interview. "It helps us build robust processes that tie all the systems together across multiple brands and marketplaces. But what we have is very different from a SaaS business. We are not building an app, and tech is not the core of what we do. From the acquisitions side, we believe that human interactions ultimately win. We don’t think tech can replace a strong acquisition process."

Image Credits: Heroes

Heroes' three founder-brothers (two of them, Riccardo and Alessio, pictured above) have worked across a number of investment, finance and operational roles (the CVs include Merrill Lynch, EQT Ventures, Perella Weinberg Partners, Lazada, Nomura and Liberty Global) and they say there have been strong signs so far of its strategy working: of the brands that it has acquired since launching in November, they claim business (sales) has grown five-fold.

Collectively, the roll-up startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to fuel these efforts. Other recent hopefuls that have announced funding this year include Suma Brands ($150 million); Elevate Brands ($250 million); Perch ($775 million); factory14 ($200 million); Thrasio (currently probably the biggest of them all in terms of reach and money raised and ambitions), Heyday, The Razor Group, Branded, SellerX, Berlin Brands Group (X2), Benitago, Latin America’s Valoreo and Rainforest and Una Brands out of Asia.

The picture that is emerging across many of these operations is that many of these companies, Heroes included, do not try to make their particular approaches particularly more distinctive than those of their competitors, simply because -- with nearly 10 million third-party sellers today on Amazon globally -- the opportunity is likely big enough for all of them, and more, not least because of current market dynamics.

"It's no secret that we were inspired by Thrasio and others," Riccardo said. "Combined with Covid-19, there has been a massive acceleration of e-commerce across the continent." It was that, plus the realization that the three brothers had the right e-commerce, fundraising and investment skills between them, that made them see what was a "perfect storm" to tackle the opportunity, he continued. "So that is why we jumped into it."

In the case of Heroes, while the majority of the funding will be used for acquisitions, it's also planning to double headcount from its current 70 employees before the end of this year with a focus on operational experts to help run their acquired businesses.

