UK Bonds Lead Global Rally as Aggressive Rate-Hike Bets Unwind

(Bloomberg) -- Investors cut bets on further Bank of England interest-rate hikes, piling pressure on the pound and boosting UK bonds, after data showed inflation slowed more than expected in June.

The market now sees the key rate peaking below 6%, a sharp reversal from earlier this month, when traders were betting on 6.5%. They also cut wagers on another half-point hike at the next decision in August, with market-implied odds suggesting only a 50% probability now.

UK bonds rallied with two-year yields dropping 21 basis points to 4.88%, set for their biggest slide since March. The pound extended losses after the release, falling as much as 0.8% to a one-week low of $1.2931 and hitting its weakest since late May against the euro.

“That’s a pleasant number for the BOE,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First Canada. “The direction of travel is right and I think the market will shift the terminal rate closer toward 5.75%.”

Britain’s inflation rate cooled more than expected to the lowest level in more than a year. The core gauge fell to 6.9% from 7.1%, while services inflation — a measure being closely watched by the BOE for signs of domestically generated price pressures — also eased to 7.2% in June, down from 7.4% the previous month.

Money markets are pricing the Bank Rate peaking around 5.9%, according to derivatives tied to Monetary Policy Committee meeting dates. That’s the first time in a month it’s been below 6%.

