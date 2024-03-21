UK Bonds Rally After Hawkish BOE Members Drop Vote For Hike

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds rallied as traders amped up bets on monetary easing after two of the Bank of England’s most hawkish policymakers withdrew their support for interest rate hikes at Thursday’s decision.

The yield on two-year gilts fell as much as 13 basis points to 4.11%, the largest move in over a month, on the dovish tilt. Sterling extended its decline to 1%, trading as low as $1.2654, as traders added to bets on monetary easing. BOE officials voted to hold policy steady for a fifth straight meeting as widely expected.

“With an 8-1 vote to keep rates on hold the direction of travel is now clearly shifting in favor of rate cuts,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital in London. For sterling, it “presents a considerable headwind, in terms of the fact that there is not much supporting the pound apart from higher interest rates,” he said.

The pound is the best-performing Group-of-10 currency so far this year on bets the BOE will hold rates higher for longer than peers. That leaves it potentially ripe for a correction, with HSBC’s head of European FX research Dominic Bunning saying before the decision that sterling is “increasingly vulnerable” to a dovish shift by the BOE.

After the BOE meeting, traders saw around 80 basis points of rate cuts in 2024 compared to 75 basis points before the decision. While the first cut was still fully priced by August, the market-implied chances for a move by June rose to around 80%.

The BOE’s decision comes after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate earlier Thursday, potentially foreshadowing a global rate-cutting cycle. The Federal Reserve affirmed Wednesday its outlook for three rate cuts this year.

Swati Dhingra voted for a second meeting in a row for a quarter-point cut, the bank’s sole voice for loosening policy now. The rest of the committee, including Governor Andrew Bailey, supported leaving rates unchanged.

“This is the first important step toward initiating a cutting cycle with hawks Mann and Haskel voting for unchanged rates,” said Kirstine Kundby-Nielson, FX and rates strategist at Danske Bank in Copenhagen. “The more dovish tone is pushing GBP lower.”

