UK Ramps Up Wind Farm Support to Revive Crisis-Hit Industry

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government raised the support price for new offshore wind farms by 66% as it tries to rekindle investment in a crisis-hit sector that’s crucial to its climate goals.

The move aims to encourage developers who have been put off investing in Britain as rising costs, higher interest rates and supply chain bottlenecks have eroded profitability. The offshore sector has been mired in a crisis globally, and the UK’s last auction round drew zero bids from companies.

For the next auction, the guaranteed price will be £73 ($91) instead of £44 and confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The government needs to get Britain’s clean-power strategy back on track after the failed auction round put targets in jeopardy. The UK wants to have 50 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, and this will need two bumper auctions to avoid a lost year for the sector.

“There is the potential for the government to attract a record level of private investment in offshore wind projects next year, with at least ten projects likely to be eligible,” Dan McGrail, the chief executive officer of RenewableUK, said in a statement.

Offshore wind will also be given a separate funding pot to other technologies because of the high number of projects able to compete. The monetary values are pegged to 2012 levels, meaning the actual contracts secured will be more expensive in real terms.

“Bringing more green energy onto the system is the single most important thing we can do to cut customers’ bills and strengthen our energy security,” said Keith Anderson, CEO of Iberdrola SA’s Scottish Power. “The real test of that ambition will come when the overall budget for the next auction round is set next year.”

Globally the offshore wind industry is mired in crisis as companies struggle to fund large developments, with higher financing and component costs combined with more competition slowing the pace of installations. Danish wind farm giant Orsted A/S has had to take huge writedowns connected to abandoned projects in the US and Norway, while Siemens Energy AG has had to secure German government guarantees due to ballooning problems with faulty turbines.

The UK’s new price ceiling available for floating offshore wind also rose by 52% compared to the last auction, while geothermal rose by 32% and solar by 30%.

In the UK’s clean energy auctions, companies compete for contracts based on how cheaply they can build a project to supply power, with the Contracts for Difference program ensuring they receive a fixed price for each megawatt-hour of power their turbines produce.

Under the rules, the government sets a ceiling price, which no one can bid above. Once operating, if power costs are higher, projects have to pay earnings in excess of that level back to consumers via their energy supplier, while they get compensated the difference by households if prices fall below.

Prices have fallen dramatically for offshore wind since the first CfDs were handed out in 2013, when projects were awarded contracts between £140 and £155 per megawatt hour. Competition to build projects pushed prices to as low as £37.35 in 2022.

But rampant inflation meant that some developers struggled to deliver on those contracts. In July, Vattenfall AB shelved plans for a wind farm in the North Sea, after costs soared 40%. Orsted plans to decide by December whether to proceed with a UK development.

The last auction flop means the government has fallen even further behind in meeting its target to have 50 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity by 2030.

Lobby group EnergyUK estimates that Britain will need to contract 23 gigawatts of new capacity over the next two years to make up for a disappointing 2023 and still reach the target.

