U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,641.75
    -19.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,075.00
    -128.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,241.00
    -92.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,660.20
    -8.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.30
    -1.20 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,627.40
    -8.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.09
    -0.24 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9585
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.07
    +1.81 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5120
    -0.2790 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,780.60
    -1,435.74 (-7.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.70
    -29.44 (-6.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,856.91
    -127.68 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

UK BUSINESSES ARE NOT SEEING THE VALUE OF INTERNAL COMMUNICATION

·4 min read

- New research reveals the state of Internal Communication in UK Medium-Sized Businesses -

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by ITPR has revealed that although the majority of UK Businesses have an Internal Communication function, they urgently need to change their dated and restricted perceptions of the value and importance it brings to a business.

UK Businesses are not seeing the value of Internal Communication
UK Businesses are not seeing the value of Internal Communication

The headline results show that:

  • The vast majority of UK businesses have an Internal Communication function (84%) - however, less than a fifth (18%) have a stand alone department responsible for delivering internal messaging.

  • Almost half of UK business decision makers (42%) said that they find it difficult to accurately measure the value Internal Communication brings to their organisation.

  • Almost one in five UK Business Decision Makers (18%) said that Internal Communication is not important to a company's bottom line, despite 88% saying it is important to employee morale and 84% to employee well-being - both of which have a tangible impact on the bottom line.

  • 81% of UK businesses capture employee feedback at least once a year.

  • While 72% of those companies that capture employee feedback have an internal communication strategy, less than a quarter (24%) act on the information they gather.

The independent market research commissioned by ITPR using research consultants Sapio, looked at how UK businesses are planning, managing, delivering and measuring Internal Communication activity. The research conducted in May 2022 among 200 Decision Makers in HR, Marketing or Communication from companies with more than 100 employees, was built around three core themes - Understanding, Delivery & Measurement and Value.

Anthony Monks, Director at ITPR, said, "The research has provided us with valuable insight into how UK organisations understand and use Internal Communication. Whilst the results show that UK businesses understand the need to have an Internal Communications function, it shows a worrying lack of knowledge and experience gap which may be impacting their bottom lines."

David Beesley, Managing Director at ITPR, commented, "The results reflect the fact that the impact Internal Communications has on a business is still misunderstood and therefore undervalued. We want to help businesses get to grips with their Internal Communications by using a proven methodology that will help them identify what is, and more importantly, what isn't working with their existing internal communications. "

Monks concludes, "Effective Internal Communication is a powerful tool, proven to improve engagement, boost corporate reputation and have a positive impact on the bottom line by aligning employees with the business objectives, mission, vision and value. These results show that UK Businesses urgently need to change their dated and restricted perceptions of the value and importance it brings to a business."

You can access the report in full here.

www.itpr.co.uk

Research Methodology

The survey was conducted among 200 Decision Makers in HR, Marketing or Communication from companies with more than 100 employees.

The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in May 2022 using an email invitation and an online survey.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. In this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 6.9 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

Sample was selected from Online partner panels.

About ITPR - www.itpr.co.uk

ITPR is a UK-based B2B technology PR consultancy, with offices in London and Manchester, that supports business growth through measurable PR campaigns to build brand awareness and drive sales lead enquiries.

Operating in the B2B Technology sector since 1990, the ITPR client portfolio consists of global enterprise software providers, large UK SMEs and technology start-ups. ITPR delivers services that include content creation, message development, market research, media engagement, social media management, blogging, event support, international media relations and now internal communications.

ITPR's B2B Technology PR campaigns use website analytics to measure how PR activity impacts the overall performance of a business' marketing, supporting lead generation and customer acquisition, providing measurable ROI to its clients' C-level executives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908869/ITPR_IC_Research.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575650/ITPR_Logo.jpg

 

(PRNewsfoto/ITPR)
(PRNewsfoto/ITPR)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-businesses-are-not-seeing-the-value-of-internal-communication-301635022.html

SOURCE ITPR

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Ec

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Lithium Is Up 220% And This Is What You Need To Know

    Lithium prices have soared in the past 18 months, and while the rally may have lost some momentum, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on the sector as a whole

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oracle to Settle SEC Foreign Bribery Charges For the Second Time

    Oracle Corp. agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle allegations it violated antibribery laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Oil prices fall more than 1% as dollar scales new peak

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, pressured by a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds that offset support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian. Brent crude futures fell $1.02, or 1.2%, to $85.25 per barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 97 cents, or 1.2%, at $77.53 per barrel. Asian share markets sank as surging borrowing costs stoked fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the safe-haven dollar.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • US Agency EEOC Files Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly Over Nationwide Age Discrimination

    The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. According to the EEOC's suit, in 2017, Lilly's senior vice president for human resources and diversity recognized at a Leadership Town Hall that Lilly's workforce was composed of older workers. The senior vice president then announced goals for "Early Career" hiring to add more millennials to Lilly's workforce

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • Trump Might Be Shielded From Defamation Suit, Appeals Court Rules

    A federal appeals court said a federal law shielding U.S. government employees from tort claims could potentially protect former President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit brought by a New York writer.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • China's Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia's Greenwing Resources

    China's electric vehicle upstart Nio has joined Tesla in sourcing raw materials directly from mines rather than its own battery suppliers as soaring prices of lithium, a critical component of EV batteries, hurt manufacturers' supply chain stability and bottom lines. Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has agreed to pay $12 million for a 12.16% stake in Greenwing Resources, an Australian lithium mining company, Greenwing said in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Ford Asks for New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Vitamin manufacturer expands in Northeast Philadelphia with 180,000-square-foot lease

    The California company, which touts itself as the No.1 manufacturer of store brand vitamin and nutritional supplements in the U.S., is expanding in Northeast Philadelphia by 70,000 square feet.