U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,648.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,984.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,471.00
    -19.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,148.00
    -7.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.68
    -0.44 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +2.69 (+15.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8600
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,614.34
    -984.94 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.86
    -23.70 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,001.45
    -487.68 (-1.71%)
     

UK class action lodged against Meta seeks $3.1B for breach of competition law

Mike Butcher
·4 min read

A competition legal expert, backed by a powerful litigation fund, is set to mount a multibillion-dollar class action suit against Facebook/Meta for breach of competition law on the basis that it abused its dominance of social networking in the U.K. for several years. If successful, the action would see Facebook having to pay $3.1 billion (£2.3 billion) in damages to Facebook U.K. users.

The class action lawsuit was lodged against Meta, Facebook’s parent company, yesterday with the U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal in London.

The unusual approach claims Facebook should pay its 44 million U.K. users compensation for the exploitation of their data between 2015 and 2019. Effectively, it’s saying Facebook took all the personal and private data of its users -- who, due to Facebook’s dominance, had no other viable social platform -- and in return all its users got, in effect, was the ability to post pictures of babies and kittens to their friends and families.

The action is being mounted by international competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen (pictured above) who has made submissions before the U.K.’s Parliament regarding Facebook’s market dominance, as well as written academic legal papers about it.

Dr Lovdahl Gormsen’s case rests on the idea that Facebook (recently renamed Meta) set an "unfair price" for U.K. Facebook users.

The “price” set for granting access to the social network was the surrender of U.K. users’ highly valuable personal data, who in return simply got “free” access to Facebook’s social networking platform, no financial compensation, all while Facebook generated billions in revenues.

Key to the case’s argument is that Facebook "surrounded" its U.K. users not just by locking them and their data into its platform, but also by tracking them via the Facebook pixel, on other websites, thus generating deep “social graph” data about its users.

Germain to Dr Lovdahl Gormsen’s argument is that user profiles resurfaced time and again in controversies, such as during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, further illustrating their market exploitation.

Dr Lovdahl Gormsen’s lawyers, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, have written to Meta to notify them of the claim. Dr Lovdahl Gormsen will represent the class of people affected -- that is, all people domiciled in the U.K. who used Facebook at least once during 1 October 2015 - 31 December 2019.

The "opt-out" class action is the first of its kind against Meta in England and Wales. As an opt-out case, Facebook’s 4 million U.K. users will not need to actively join the case to seek damages, but will be part of the claim unless they decide to opt-out from it.

Financial backing for the case is coming from Innsworth, one of the largest litigation funders in the world. Quinn Emanuel and Innsworth have previous history in bringing consumer class action claims of this kind.

The wider context to this is that Meta is also facing a consumer class action in the U.S., regulatory action around the world and an antitrust suit from the FTC in the U.S. that could break it up from the Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

In a statement, Dr Lovdahl Gormsen said: “In the 17 years since it was created, Facebook became the sole social network in the UK where you could be sure to connect with friends and family in one place. Yet, there was a dark side to Facebook; it abused its market dominance to impose unfair terms and conditions on ordinary Britons giving it the power to exploit their personal data. I'm launching this case to secure billions of pounds of damages for the 44 million Britons who had their data exploited by Facebook.”

Speaking to me over a call, I asked Dr Lovdahl Gormsen if Facebook could argue that there were other social networks available, such as Twitter or Myspace?

“I don't think people can connect to their family and friends in the same way on Twitter, and Snapchat and all these other places. Facebook is quite unique in the way they're doing it,” she said.

The action is also based on the ubiquity of the Facebook pixel on other websites. What is the significance of that to the case, I asked?

“Imagine yourself as a Facebook user,” said Dr Lovdahl Gormsen. “You may be aware that your data will be used by Facebook.com. But what the pixels are doing is when you use a third-party website, that of course has nothing to do with Facebook. That means Facebook has created many, many, many more data points on you that you actually knew you’d signed up to.”

She argues that although it’s possible for a user to remove themselves from Facebook’s platform, deep down in the Settings, in practice the vast majority of users have no idea how to do this or even know it’s possible.

Dr Lovdahl Gormsen is a Senior Research Fellow at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL), the director of the Competition Law Forum, a Non-Governmental Advisor to the International Competition Network and sits on the advisory board of the Journal of Antitrust Enforcement (OUP).

TechCrunch reached out to Facebook asking for comment but had received no reply at the time of publication.

Recommended Stories

  • Legal action against Facebook seeks compensation for 44 million UK users

    A class action against the social network is seeking damages of £2.3bn for users over ‘unfair’ terms and conditions and data collection.

  • Kentucky cheerleading poised to add to prestigious history at national competition

    UK heads to Orlando this weekend seeking the program’s 25 national championship.

  • U.S. House panel subpoenas social media firms in Jan. 6 attack probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed Facebook parent Meta, Google parent Alphabet, Twitter and Reddit, seeking information about how their platforms were used to help spread misinformation and violent extremism in the failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election. "We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further," the House Select Committee's chairman, Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.

  • House committee investigating Jan. 6 subpoenas Meta, YouTube, Twitter and Reddit

    The House committee leading the investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to four major tech companies Thursday. January 6 select committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) sent letters to YouTube parent company Alphabet, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, Reddit and Twitter demanding for those companies to provide additional information on how those platforms were used to organize the day's violent events.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • A Rochelle Walensky interview sparked outrage. But the CDC says ABC omitted crucial context.

    Context is everything, as was demonstrated this week by ABC News and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky. Walensky suffered a nasty case of backlash after ABC's "Good Morning America" aired an edited clip of her interview on Friday, discussing the pandemic and the fast-spreading omicron variant.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. In the clip, host Cecilia Vega referred vaguely to

  • After Dropping "Jonas" From Her Instagram Name, Priyanka Chopra Addressed Social Media "Speculation" About Her Personal Life

    "People are going to speculate."View Entire Post ›

  • Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

    The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

    Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

  • Unvaccinated Glenn Beck Gets COVID Again, Says It's 'Getting Into My Lungs'

    “Why do I need to be vaccinated again?” Beck said on Fox News last year after he first got the coronavirus.

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • Mortgage Rates Jump to Highest Level Since March 2020

    Rates have now risen for three straight weeks, but still remain near historic lows. Higher borrowing costs, combined with record-high prices, could push some buyers out of the market.

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • PODA Granted US Patent for Closed Bottom Vaporizer Pod

    PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTCQB: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has been granted a US Patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office concerning US Application 16/340,058 for Poda's Closed Bottom Vaporizer Pod. US Patent 11,206,869 B2 was granted on December 28th, 2021.

  • What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy?

    The main goal of most investors is to garner enough money in the market to fund their retirement years. Yet, many investors are unsure of how to properly pull money out of their accounts once they’re actually in retirement. The … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.