UK class action-style suit filed over DeepMind NHS health data scandal

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

A U.K. law firm is bringing a class-action style claim over a patient health data scandal that dates back to 2015 and involves the Google-owned AI company DeepMind, after it was quietly passed medical information on more than a million patients by an NHS Trust as part of an app development project.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya announced the legal action today, saying a "representative action" has been filed on behalf of a U.K. citizen, called Mr Andrew Prismall, and the approximately 1.6 million others whose confidential medical records were obtained by DeepMind/Google without their knowledge or consent.

Google and the Royal Free NHS Trust have been contacted for comment on the lawsuit.

Last month TechCrunch reported that Google was pulling the plug on the clinician support app, Streams, which was developed by DeepMind and the London-based Royal Free NHS Trust starting in 2015.

The Streams app was rolled out for use by clinicians at the Royal Free and a handful of other NHS Trusts. However, the Royal Free was sanctioned in 2017 by the U.K.'s data protection watchdog, the ICO, for breaching data protection rules when it passed patients' sensitive medical information to the Google-owned company during the development phrase of the app.

In a press release today, Mishcon de Reya described the lawsuit as an "important step in seeking to address the very real public concerns about large-scale access to, and use of, private health data by technology companies".

"It also raises issues regarding the precise status and responsibility of such technology companies in the data protection context, both in this specific case, and potentially more generally," the firm added.

During the height of the COVID-19 crisis last year, the U.K. government inked a number of health data processing contracts with tech giants, including Google and Palantir -- and those deals have also faced concern and criticism over a lack of transparency.

The government is also consulting on whether to reduce the level of data protection afforded to U.K. citizens, as it seeks to diverge from the European Union's gold standard of privacy by design and default, set out in legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

UK dials up the spin on data reform, claiming ‘simplified’ rules will drive ‘responsible’ data sharing

In a statement on why he's taking the legal action, Prismall said: "Given the very positive experience of the NHS that I have always had during my various treatments, I was greatly concerned to find that a tech giant had ended up with my confidential medical records.

"As a patient having any sort of medical treatment, the last thing you would expect is your private medical records to be in the hands of one of the world's biggest technology companies. I hope that this case will help achieve a fair outcome and closure for all of the patients whose confidential records were obtained in this instance without their knowledge or consent."

Mishcon partner Ben Lasserson, who is leading the case, added: "This important claim should help to answer fundamental questions about the handling of sensitive personal data and special category data. It comes at a time of heightened public interest and understandable concern over who has access to people's personal data and medical records and how this access is managed."

A spokeswoman for Mishcon de Reya confirmed to us that it has issued the claim in the U.K. High Court.

Asked about whether the claimant is seeking financial damages and/or asking for the data to be deleted she said she was unable to provide any more information at this early stage.

Most of the NHS Trusts that inked five-year deals with DeepMind to use the Streams software -- contracts which subsequently transitioned to Google's health division, after the company took over DeepMind Health in 2018 -- told us they had terminated their arrangements when we asked them about their use of the app last month, as it emerged Google was pulling the plug on the U.K. app following news of an internal reorganization of its health efforts.

However, the Royal Free Trust claimed it would continue to use Streams, despite Google's announcement that support was being withdrawn -- raising questions over how the Trust would ensure the app's security was kept up-to-date and which divisions within Google would be responsible for handling related service level agreements, going forward, after the tech giant's internal reorg of its health, wellness and AI efforts.

Update: Google declined to provide a comment at this time but a spokesperson confirmed it's aware of the lawsuit.

The company added that no claim form has been formally served but said once it has it will look at it in more detail.

The tech giant also pointed us to a third party audit carried out by Linklaters into the data processing arrangement between Royal Free and DeepMind -- as part of the ICO settlement -- which it said found the Royal Free's use of Streams to be lawful and compliant with data protection laws. However that third party audit did not examine the original data processing arrangement -- which was the one sanctioned by the ICO -- looking only at a replacement deal, not the historical misstep, as we reported at the time, so it's essentially irrelevant to the legal issue being raised by this lawsuit.

Google gobbling DeepMind’s health app might be the trust shock we need

  • Facebook could face hefty fine in Russia over banned content, says regulator

    Russian authorities on Thursday warned social media giant Facebook it faces a fine of up to 10% of its annual turnover in the country unless it deletes content Moscow deems illegal. Upping the ante in its standoff with U.S. Big Tech, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor told Reuters it was planning to send Facebook's representatives in Russia an official notification saying it had repeatedly failed to remove banned information. That, it said, could lead to a fine of 5% or 10% of Facebook's annual Russian turnover unless the situation is remedied.

  • Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss

    Investors have had their eyes on Washington, where Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been wrestling over extending the nation’s debt limit. Congress has moved to avert a crisis, and the Senate is poised to approve legislation to fund the federal government into early December. The broader market has stumbled through September as investors try to get a clearer picture of the economy’s path amid inflation concerns and uncertainty about how COVID-19 will continue to impact industries and consumers.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Boeing names digital design head for development of its next new jet

    An internal memo released by Boeing leadership Wednesday said Linda Hapgood would lead a product team in shaping both the new airplane design and the production process.

  • 3 retirement mistakes to avoid — and how to fix them if you can

    All retirees make changes to their asset allocation when they roll over their assets from a 401(k) to an IRA, according to research published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Both the rollover and de-risking, if done at an inopportune time, could have a significant and adverse effect on retirement success, according to Katherine Roy, a co-author of the research and chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

  • Former Goldman Compliance Analyst Accused of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. compliance analyst whose job was to help the bank prevent insider trading was himself charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City o

  • Silicon Valley Answer to the EV Question Calls for Less Silicon

    (Bloomberg) -- As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSemiconductor compan

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Should Consider Spinning Off AWS

    Ever since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) started breaking out Amazon Web Services' (AWS) revenue and operating profits in 2015, a growing number of analysts have called for the tech giant to spin off the expanding cloud business. As a longtime Amazon investor, I've repeatedly opposed that idea, for a simple reason. AWS generates higher-margin revenue than Amazon's retail business, so it actually drives most of Amazon's profit growth, while supporting the expansion of its retail ecosystem with deep discounts, cheap hardware devices, brick-and-mortar stores, and other loss-leading strategies.

  • This Cheap Stock Could Be a Smart Buy Today

    They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and for Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) this appears to be the case. The strong housing market, supported by low interest rates and short supply, is driving demand for the types of products this home-improvement chain offers.

  • Citi Asks Appeals Court to Fix Its $500 Million Revlon Error

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. tried to persuade an appeals court that disgruntled Revlon Inc. creditors should give back more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them last year.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingbats

  • Shareholders OK Denver oil company's $17B merger that will move HQ to Houston

    The industry's odd couple is expected to shack up Oct. 1, but what they'll be called remains a mystery.

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Won't Be Broken Up

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently asked the Federal Reserve to rescind Wells Fargo's financial holding company license and make it sell its non-banking and investment banking operations.

  • Car Companies Buckle Up for Extended Chip Shortage

    Once viewed as a short-term crisis for the auto industry, the global computer-chip shortage could take years to fully overcome amid fresh bottlenecks in Asia and the challenge of boosting output of the sector’s more-basic chips.

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • BlackRock to Start Return-to-Office Pilot Program on Nov. 1

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, told employees Thursday that more than half of the firm will be expected to work in the office at least three days a week beginning Nov. 1.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of