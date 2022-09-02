U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

UK clears NortonLifeLock's acquisition of rival Avast

·1 min read
Illustration shows Avast logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator finally cleared NortonLifeLock's acquisition of British rival Avast on Friday, saying the security software market would remain competitive after the $8.6 billion merger of two of the biggest players.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed its provisional decision to allow the deal last month, removing the last major hurdle after it had received the green light in the United States, Spain and Germany.

The CMA said the merged company would face significant competition from McAfee and other smaller players, while software titan Microsoft Corp's security software was now as good as that offered by specialist providers.

NortonLifeLock said after the provisional decision that it expected to close the deal this month.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

