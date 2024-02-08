Advertisement
UK competition watchdog clears Arcelik's European deal with Whirlpool

Reuters

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator provisionally cleared Turkish domestic appliances maker Arcelik's proposed purchase of Whirlpool's appliances business in Europe on Thursday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal was unlikely to reduce competition in the market for domestic appliances including washing machines, dishwashers and cooking appliances.

The deal, which would see Whirlpool and Arcelik's European businesses fold into a new company, was approved by EU antitrust regulators in October.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

