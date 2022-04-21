U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.00
    +17.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,178.00
    +99.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,081.25
    +76.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.30
    +8.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.60
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    -1.20 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9500
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,602.47
    +245.35 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.94
    +2.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.88
    -12.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

UK Concrete Show Returns to Birmingham After Two-Year Gap

Command Alkon Incorporated
·2 min read
Command Alkon Incorporated
Command Alkon Incorporated

Attendees Gather to Browse Latest Products and Technologies, Engage with Industry Peers, and Participate in Top Class Seminar Program

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to exhibit at the UK Concrete Show on May 5th & 6th in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre in Hall 17. The UK Concrete Show is Europe’s largest event dedicated to concrete, where hundreds of exhibitors and product groups gather to showcase everything from cement to pumps, precast manufacturing products, technology, admixtures, testing and repair, and much more. This event is the ultimate opportunity to see the latest products and to network with new and existing suppliers.

“This show is a personal favorite of mine,” said David Taylor, UK Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. “Not only does it provide a unique opportunity to engage and connect with practitioners from around the world, but it also provides a platform to participate with the concrete producers within my territory all under the one roof. Attendees leave with further knowledge of best practices and problem solving strategies through collaboration and educational seminar sessions.”

Command Alkon will be showcasing software and technologies that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration, and simplification across these business lines:

  • Production & Quality Control

  • Dispatch & Logistics

  • Trucking & Telematics

  • Mobility Solutions

Opening Hours:

Thursday 5th May – 09.00 to 17.00
Friday 6th May – 09.00 to 16.00

David Taylor will be hosting a panel discussion session on Thursday 5th May. During this panel discussion, attendees are encouraged to engage in a detailed debate on the digitalisation of the Ready Mix Industry.

For more information about The UK Concrete Show 2022, visit the website here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. For more information, visit www.europe.commandalkon.com/.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Tesla rides higher prices to fatter profit, as Elon Musk complains about costs

    Tesla reported a stunning profit, even after excluding regulatory tax credits, as demand continues unabated after a price hike.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Oil firms as investors focus on supply drop from Russia, Libya

    Oil prices rose on Thursday as concerns about supply due to a potential European Union (EU) ban on Russian oil came to the fore, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. Brent crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.24%, to $108.12 a barrel at 0636 GMT. Analysts said market volatility is likely to pick up again soon, with the EU still weighing a ban on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Sales Gain in Decades—and a Word of Caution

    The company says shoppers still pay up for pricer products such as fragrance-free diapers, but executives are bracing for more resistance

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosco

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • These Charts Explain How Difficult It Is for Europe to Say No to Russian Energy

    The European Union has taken its first step at sanctioning Russian energy by placing an import ban on Russian coal. But further sanctions on oil and natural gas would hit the continent much harder––and it has few other options.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content

    Refiners are planning to spend the summer increasing jet fuel and diesel production instead of gasoline, traders and analysts said, favoring what have historically been the least profitable parts of the barrel instead of the most profitable. That is unusual and exemplifies the topsy-turvy nature of the global oil markets. Refining crude oil into diesel or jet fuel is currently more profitable than making gasoline due to an inventory squeeze in Europe following sanctions on Russia.

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well