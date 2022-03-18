UK consumer spending in line with pre-pandemic level - ONS

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers' spending on credit and debit cards slipped back slightly in the week to March 10 to match its average level in February 2020, weekly Bank of England CHAPS data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail footfall in the week to March 12 was up 3% on the week before and 87% of its level in the same week of 2019, the ONS said, based on Springboard data.

Some 83% of consumers and 47% of businesses reported that prices had risen over the past month.

