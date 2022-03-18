U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -28.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,272.00
    -189.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,020.25
    -91.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.60
    -13.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.40
    +1.42 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    -8.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    -0.19 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0360
    +0.4380 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,609.85
    -70.46 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.35
    -3.91 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.02
    -25.32 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

UK consumer spending in line with pre-pandemic level - ONS

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers cross Oxford Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers' spending on credit and debit cards slipped back slightly in the week to March 10 to match its average level in February 2020, weekly Bank of England CHAPS data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail footfall in the week to March 12 was up 3% on the week before and 87% of its level in the same week of 2019, the ONS said, based on Springboard data.

Some 83% of consumers and 47% of businesses reported that prices had risen over the past month.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

Recommended Stories

  • Norway economy faces negative impact from Ukraine war, statistics agency says

    The Norwegian economy has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic but now faces a negative impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Statistics Norway (SSB) said as it released fresh forecasts on Friday. "The war in Ukraine is significantly curbing the growth outlook for our trading partners in Europe, which in turn is having a negative impact on the Norwegian economy," the agency said.

  • Exclusive-U.S. fund says Japan's Shimizu should halt bid seen as unfair to minority shareholders

    A U.S.-based fund has called for Japan's Shimizu Corp to halt a $190 million bid to take control of road builder Nippon Road Co Ltd, saying the deal would be unfair to minority shareholders and go against governance reform. In a letter to Nippon Road's board this week that was seen by Reuters, Kaname Capital objected to Shimizu's bid to double its holding to 50.1%. Kaname, which owns 1.8% of Nippon Road, said the deal would put minority shareholders at a disadvantage by turning them into investors in a listed subsidiary.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • China Evergrande meets onshore bondholders over delayed coupon payment

    China Evergrande Group's flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said it will meet onshore bondholders on Friday and Saturday to delay a coupon payment due last September to September of this year. The property developer said last September it had settled the coupon payment of the 4 billion yuan ($629 million) Shenzhen-traded bond due Sept 23 2025 via negotiations with bondholders, without giving details. Struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has so far avoided technical bond defaults onshore, though it has missed payments on some offshore bonds.

  • European Stocks Pare Biggest Weekly Gain Since November 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks trimmed their best weekly gain since November 2020, as investors monitor developments in the war in Ukraine and with triple witching expected to fuel volatility. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells W

  • Investors keep out of European stocks, flock to U.S. - BofA

    Investors pulled money out of European equities for a fifth week in a row and flocked to U.S. equities as the Russian invasion of Ukraine weighed on the continent's bourses, BofA wrote on Friday in its weekly report based on EPFR data. Flows out of European equity funds amounted to 3.2 billion dollars while $32 billion went into U.S. equities, the largest amount in five weeks, the U.S. investment bank said. While central banks across the globe have embarked in tightening monetary policies, $14.9 billion were taken out of bonds, the largest outflow since March 2021.

  • Nickel Tumbles 12% in Latest Glitchy Start to London Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel dropped by the maximum allowed for a third day in another glitchy opening in London, as the price continues its retreat from an unprecedented short squeeze last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Wester

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

    The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting after hiking the key interest rate sharply to 20% in late February following the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1200 GMT. The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted default on its Eurobonds.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around Lviv

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."