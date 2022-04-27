KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Hari Raya Aidilfitri season, celebrate your festivities with Nothing 's debut true wireless earbuds Nothing ear (1) . The London-headquartered consumer tech company aims to remove barriers between people and technology, offering seamlessly connected products to help you bond with loved ones, near and far.

UK Consumer Tech Brand Nothing Celebrates Aidilfitri Through Seamless Connections

"Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price."

This Aidilfitri, Nothing focuses on creating timeless connections through everlasting bonds. To ensure consumers are not missing a beat, Nothing ear (1) features:

An iconic design to showcase its mechanism in two colour options; smoky black and original white

Teenage Engineering tuned audio with advanced bass, mid and treble

Three high definition mics and three noise cancellation modes to deliver clean audio without interference

Sweat and water resistant

Up to 5.7 hours of continuous play time

Iconic Design

Pair the ear (1) with any outfit. Both the smoky black and the simple white celebrate the craftsmanship that went into carefully designing the tech revealing its sleek, modern beauty of technology and engineering. Its aesthetic features showcase its mechanisms including microphones, magnets, and circuit boards while offering comfort with pressure-relieving vents.

Pure sound in and out of festivals

Nothing ear (1) is tuned by sound experts Teenage Engineering. The 11.6mm dynamic driver and spacious air chamber provide advanced bass, mid, and treble sound effects, bringing your celebration music into sharp focus. The three noise cancellation modes allow you to dial into and out of the festivities at ease. Moreover, the earbuds use three high-definition mics to bring audio into sharp focus and even have a composite mesh design that helps with sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

Raw Power

To ensure the spirit of Aidilfitri continues with users out and about, the ear (1) comes with up to 5.7 hours of listening time and 34 hours with the charging case. In addition to this, an ultra-fast wireless charging, compatible with all Qi chargers, of 10 minutes will provide up to 8 hours of power.

Designed to cater to individual preferences, users can customise settings including enabling Find My Earbud, equalizers and Gesture Control with the ear (1) app.

Nothing is also stepping it up with the launch of Nothing phone (1) in the second half of 2022 to bring seamless connectivity in a multifaceted industry with cutting edge technology and design to remove barriers between people and technology.

This Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Nothing is offering users a 20% discount for one ear (1) unit and 25% for two units until May 9, 2022.

For more information on the promotion and to purchase, visit

Nothing Shopee Official Store - https://bit.ly/3kanjXp

About Nothing

Nothing is a London-based consumer tech company building a world without barriers between people and technology. Nothing is creating an ecosystem of seamlessly connected products and services that bring artistry and passion back to the industry. Following the success of ear (1), the company's highly anticipated smartphone product phone (1) will launch Summer 2022.

Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, C Ventures and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

