Why Britain will the beat IMF’s bleak forecasts – but still faces a low-growth trap

The accuracy of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts has come under greater scrutiny than ever after it published gloomy predictions that analysts warned were already out of date.

The Fund claimed Britain’s economy will be the worst performing in the G7 next year, posing a potential headache for Rishi Sunak as he fights the next general election.

It said higher interest rates were weighing on households and businesses as it downgraded its UK growth forecast from 1pc in 2024 to just 0.6pc, and warned that UK inflation would remain the highest in the G7 this year and next.

Mr Sunak is only just on track to meet his goal of halving the headline rate by the end of this year, the IMF added.

However, the forecasts were immediately met with scepticism.

The latest predictions are based on expectations that Britain’s interest rate will hit 6pc, which now looks unlikely after inflation fell faster than expected.

The IMF forecasts also see rates remaining above 4pc until at least the end of 2028, which is far higher than its predictions for US interest rates over the same period.

The projections also do not take into account recent revisions by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that show the UK economy shrank less than initially thought during the pandemic and bounced back faster after lockdowns.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, said the IMF’s projections were “woefully lacking the latest data”, while independent economist Julian Jessop said the forecasts were “based on assumptions about UK interest rates that are now clearly too high”.

It is not the first time the IMF’s assessment of Britain has been criticised. The IMF has consistently been gloomy about the UK’s growth prospects, provoking the ire particularly of those on the right.

The UN-backed agency warned the UK was “playing with fire” after cutting spending in the 2010s, while former managing director Christine Lagarde claimed that the outcome of a Brexit vote ranged from “pretty bad to very, very bad“.

Gerard Lyons, chief economic strategist at Netwealth and a former adviser to Boris Johnson, said: “The narrative the IMF uses around the UK tends to be far more negative than is justified by our relative performance compared with major European economies.”

Harriet Baldwin, the head of the Treasury select committee, said: “The UK almost always performs IMF forecasts. Our committee is hoping to speak to the IMF about their assumption. However, they have never been willing to be quizzed by us on the record.”

The IMF has already been forced to upgrade its forecasts for UK growth three times this year alone. A fourth dose of humble pie is almost certainly on the way given the basis for the latest projection.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, appeared to acknowledge the Fund’s pessimism on Tuesday, admitting that this showed the UK is no longer the “laggard” as it was once perceived.

He described the recent ONS revisions as “significant” and suggested the scars caused by the pandemic were “probably not as bad” as previously thought.

Yet even if Britain’s economy performs better than the IMF expects, many fear the UK and other advanced economies are entering a new normal of lower growth as the last wave of baby boomers retire and weak productivity growth continues to hold back the economy.

The Fund also said global growth prospects were “dimming” as it trimmed its 2024 forecast from 3pc to 2.9pc.

“The global economy is limping along, not sprinting,“ said Mr Gourinchas, adding that slower growth was becoming a clear trend.

The world’s traditional growth engines are stuttering. China is dealing with the fallout of a property crisis and mounting debts. Germany is expected to be the only major economy to shrink this year and is at risk of falling into a double-dip recession.

Mr Gourinchas said that a further rise in oil prices triggered by the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel would also “weigh down on growth” if sustained.

“The IMF’s forecasts confirm the weak global economic outlook,” said Lyons. “Pre-pandemic global growth had averaged 3.8pc, so 3pc growth this year and 2.9pc next points to a poor global backdrop.”

The UK grew by 2.75pc in the decade before the financial crisis and is expected to grow by 1.5pc over the next 10 years. Jeremy Hunt may be keen to highlight the fact that the UK’s longer-term prospects are brighter than France or Germany, but the truth is the whole world is weakening.

High inflation, rising borrowing costs and an ageing population also pose long-term problems.

The IMF suggested Hunt faced tough choices if he wanted to bring borrowing back below 3pc of GDP in five years, one of his two fiscal targets.

The Fund said the UK was likely to still be borrowing the equivalent of 3.5pc of GDP in 2028 – or around £90bn in today’s prices – to plug the gap between tax receipts and spending on public services.

All of the UK’s borrowing is likely to be “structural”, which suggests more spending cuts or tax rises may be needed to bring the deficit down.

In the short term, the recent rise in UK bond yields also presents an additional challenge for Hunt as he prepares to deliver his Autumn Statement next month.

The Chancellor has already said that the increase in gilt yields will probably add £23bn a year to the country’s debt interest bill by 2028.

Tobias Adrian, the IMF’s financial stability chief, said the global rise in bond yields had implications for the amount of money finance ministers may have to cut taxes and increase spending.

“It is true that the cost of debt is going to be higher going forward if these levels of interest rates persist,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “There is some uncertainty about how this is going to evolve going forward [but] we would expect that borrowing costs are going to be somewhat higher.”

He said this was unlikely to lead to “undue pressure in terms of fiscal costs for advanced economies, including the US and UK”, but stressed that “prudent” policy was in order.

It underscores the challenge facing Mr Sunak ahead of next year’s expected election as he tries to shore up political support.

Mr Hunt insisted the UK’s growth prospects remained bright as he vowed to “deal with inflation and do more to unlock growth” in next month’s Autumn Statement.

