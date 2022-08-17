U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,113.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,636.00
    -22.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.44
    +0.91 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4970
    +0.2820 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,389.01
    +383.35 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    583.27
    +11.35 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

UK inflation hits double digits, highest since 1982

David Milliken
·2 min read

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) -British consumer price inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June, intensifying the squeeze on households, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The increase was above all economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for inflation to rise to 9.8% in July, and will do nothing to ease the Bank of England's concerns that price pressures may become entrenched.

Earlier this month the BoE raised its key interest rate by 0.5% to 1.75% - its first half-point rise since 1995 - and it forecast inflation would peak at 13.3% in October, when regulated household energy prices are next due to rise.

Wednesday's figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that prices rose 0.6% in July from June on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, while the annual rate of retail price inflation hit 12.3%, its highest since March 1981.

"Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and grow," finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said in response to the data.

Surging energy prices in Europe, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are the main driver of inflation and are likely to tip Britain into a lengthy, if shallow, recession, later this year, according to the BoE.

However, there were hints in the data that future inflation pressure might be starting to abate.

Although the prices charged by factories rose by the most since August 1977, jumping by 17.1%, the increases in prices paid by factories cooled slightly, dropping to an annual 22.6% from June's record 24.1%.

In month-on-month terms, input prices rose by only 0.1%, the slowest increase so far in 2022, partly caused by weaker global demand for steel as economic growth slows around the world and a fall in crude oil prices.

($1 = 0.8258 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. big company oil reserves up 13% since 2017, deals drive recent growth -study

    U.S. oil reserves held by 50 large companies rose by 13% over the five years ended in December, according to an Ernst & Young report released on Wednesday, with mergers and acquisitions contributing most of the recent gain. Oil reserve estimates, which signal the direction of crude output, climbed to 31.8 billion barrels at the end of last year after plummeting in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced energy companies to curtail activity. U.S. reserves were still lower than 2019 levels of 32.5 billion barrels, according to the analysis, which used estimates from 50 publicly traded companies holding the largest U.S. oil and gas reserves.

  • Barclays Warns of Credit Pain in Return to 1970s Inflation Regime

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising prices amid a US economic slowdown will menace embattled credit markets, if history repeats. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThe current inflation and growth environm

  • US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 climb as upbeat results from Walmart, others boost optimism

    The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary and staples sectors gave the benchmark index its biggest lift, while the S&P 500 retail index rose 1.9%.

  • 3 big reasons why a 2022 recession would be like no other in history

    Biden says we're 'on the right track' despite the GDP decline. Is he right?

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Roubini Sees Either US Hard Landing or Uncontrolled Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini said there are two options for the US economy, given the Federal Reserve’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in decades: an economic hard landing or inflation at a persistently elevated level.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit i

  • Is Social Security Taxable?

    Your Social Security is taxable if you meet specific income levels. Here are three strategies that can reduce the taxes if you're required to pay.

  • Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘obviously’ going to be indicted

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted former President Trump will be indicted following a search at his Florida residence last week carried out by the FBI in connection with an investigation into classified information reportedly taken from the White House. “There’s nothing to see here, that’s the line,” Carlson said on his show Monday, naming…

  • U.S. hits the EV accelerator to cut Chinese metals ties: Andy Home

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes the "largest investment ever in combating the existential crisis of climate change", according to President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill into law later on Tuesday. Around $369 billion of federal funds will flow into climate change and energy security, boosting domestic capacity to produce wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, the green investment comes with a metallic sting in the tail.

  • Liz Cheney Championed the Truth and Then Embraced a Liar—Her Dad

    Getty ImagesAs Rep. Liz Cheney made her high-minded pronouncements about the importance of truth and courage and genuine patriotism during the congressional hearing into the Jan. 6 insurrection, she was shadowed by a question that fairness left largely unspoken.“What about your freaking father?”But one of the propelling principles of the hearing-turned-reality-show was justice. And to have held former Vice President Dick Cheney’s lies and cowardice against her would have been blaming the child f

  • China’s Li Urges More Pro-Growth Policy as Economy Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Premier Li Keqiang asked local officials from six key provinces that account for about 40% of the country’s economy to bolster pro-growth measures after data for July showed consumption and output grew slower than expectations due to Covid lockdowns and the ongoing property slump.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Ap

  • Donald Trump Jr. has meltdown discussing Mar-a-Lago search

    Donald Trump Jr. got so worked up speaking about the FBI’s search to recover confidential documents from his father’s home last week that it even caused critics of the former president’s namesake to wonder about his well-being. The Atlantic writer Molly Jong-Fast posted the 44-year-old scion’s rapid-fire rant, which included a nonstop stream of loosely connected grievances running the gamut ...

  • Kamikaze Drone Strikes Russian Surveillance Tower, Ukraine Officials Say

    Ukrainian forces said they used a kamikaze drone to strike a Russian observation tower in the Belgorod region of Russia.Video posted on August 15 shows an explosion underneath the tower before it bends and falls in a remote location in the Grayvoronsky district of Belgorod.The same video was posted by Army FM, a radio station owned and operated by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.According to local media, the strike occurred close to the Ukrainian border, in the Grayvoronsky district of Belgorod on Sunday.Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian government official, said the targeted tower was “probably used to monitor Ukrainian military.”According to Russian Telegram channel Mash, the tower was struck on Sunday but said it was not of particular value. Credit: Third Force via Storyful

  • An Oval Office incident from 2019 perfectly illustrates Trump's approach to state secrets, say ex intel officials

    What happened in the Oval Office on Aug. 30, 2019, perfectly illustrated President Donald Trump's approach to state secrets, say former intel officials.

  • More Audits Are on the Way for Taxpayers. How to Respond if You’re Targeted.

    Taxpayers who take big deductions relative to income, own a business structured as a partnership or S corporation, trade crypto, or have income from foreign sources face increased likelihood of an IRS audit.

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • Inflation Reduction Act won’t have ‘big effects on either growth or inflation’: Economist

    JPMorgan Chief U.S. Economist Mike Feroli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act and whether it will help curb inflation and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human right

  • Trump once again says economic data is fake news

    Donald Trump has assailed the government’s official economic data this summer by calling it “phony” or “fake news."

  • Thousands of Arizonans being asked to pay back the unemployment money they received

    So far this year, 10,000 Arizonans learned they have to pay back their unemployment to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, due to no fault of their own.