UK commercial vehicle (CV) output rose by 27.4% in the first quarter of 2024, the best Q1 performance since 2008, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A tally of 32,626 vans, trucks, taxis, buses and coaches was up 18.6% on pre-pandemic 2019 volume with demand driven by export orders.

Exports rose 57.9% to 23,060 units in the first quarter to account for 70.7% of year to date output, up from 57% in Q1 2023.

The EU remained the top export destination with nine of 10 vehicles (96.7%) heading for the bloc. Production for the UK declined 3.1% to 9,566 units.

"UK CV making close to Q1 record" was originally created and published by Just Auto, a GlobalData owned brand.







